Rob Pisano earned top coaching honors in boys basketball in the Division III Northeast Lakes District as voted on by media members.
Pisano has guided Jefferson to an 18-6 overall, 12-2 Northeast 8 (which tied Struthers for the league crown) mark and a trip to the Division III district tournament in Warren.
The Falcons, who are the third seed in the Warren District, defeated Champion 81-44 and Conneaut 72-35 to reach their first district tournament.
"You're only as good as your players," Pisano said. "Three years ago, we started a freshman and three sophomores. They bought into what we were doing. I credit the coaching staff."
Jefferson also had two players surpass the 1,000-career mark this season.
Seniors Bobby Ray and John Castrilla, the 1,000-point plus scorers for the Falcons, were selected first-team all-district.
Ray, a 6-foot-5 forward, is averaging 24 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. He has also posted 13 double-doubles on the season.
Castrilla, a 6-0 guard, is averaging 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.
Joining Ray and Castrilla from Ashtabula County on the Division III first-team was Tyler Britton.
The 6-6 Pymatuning Valley junior guard totals 18.1 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds, dished out 3 assists and gained 2 steals per game this season.
Edgewood senior Ben Welty picked up Division II first-team all-district honors. Welty, who goes 6-1, averaged 15.8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per outing for the 2021-22 season.
Madison's John Peter Dragas and Grand Valley's Hagan Hejduk were among the second-team honorees.
In Division I, Dragas, a 6-1 sophomore, averaged 28.2 points, 2 assists and 3 steals per outing.
Hejduk, a 6-1 senior, registered 16 points and 10 rebounds per game this season for the Division III Mustangs.
Geneva senior Ayden Richmond notched Division II third-team all-district honors.
Honorable mention choices from Ashtabula County and Madison were Lakeside junior Dasjuan Williams and senior Fernando Cotts and Madison senior Dimitri Dragas in DI; Edgewood juniors Christian Curry and Zach Vencill and sophomore Logan Kray and Geneva junior Anthony Kosicek, sophomore Luke Smith and senior Ethan Yost all in DII; Conneaut senior Robert Hagstrom, Jefferson sophomore Joe DeGeorge; Grand Valley senior Caden Vatty and PV senior Robert Verba and sophomores Blake Krznaric and Zane Neczeporenko in DIII and St. John junior Jesus Hernandez in DIV.
On the girls side, Edgewood's Kaci Kanicki posted first-team all-district honors.
The 5-7 junior averaged 18 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1,2 blocks per game. She shot 85 percent from the free-throw line, and converted 40 3-pointers during the season.
Alyssa Cevera also garnered first-team accolades in DIV. The 5-2 sophomore recorded a double-double average this season, scoring 17.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per outing.
She also averaged 3 steals and 2 assists per game.
Jefferson senior Taylor Skinner, at 5-9, notched second-team honors. She averaged 14.3 points and 8 rebounds on the season.
Madison's Riley Montagner, in DI, and Geneva's Olivia Wilms, DIII, picked up third-team all-district honors.
Montagner, a 5-7 senior, averaged 15.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Wilms, a 5-10 senior, averaged 10.4 points 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 steals per contest this season.
Honorable mention selections from Ashtabula County and Madison were: Madison seniors Payton Lewanski, Elizabeth Bottar and Chloe Bancroft and Lakeside senior Adrianna Campbell-Hull in DI; Edgewood junior Johanna Annick and sophomores McKenna Vencill and Katie McCollister; Jefferson senior Monica Devin and Geneva sophomore Brooke Richmond in DII; Grand Valley senior Courtney Hivick and juniors Carly James and Lily Easton; Conneaut sophomoer Kayla Farley and PV senior Kali Siember in DIII and St. John junior Colleen Andersen in DIV.
GIRLS
DIVISION I
First team
Paige Kohler, Olmsted Falls, 5-8, Jr., 13.1; Mary Meng, Grafton Midview, 6-4, Jr., 16.8; Taylor Johnson Matthews, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-0, Sr., 18.3; Abby Liber, Avon, 5-11, Sr., 19.0; Grace Kingery, North Ridgeville, 6-1, So., 18.0; Chyanne Hatcher, Solon, 5-6, Jr., 17.5; Ava Haddad, Cleveland St. Joseph Academy, 6-0, Sr., 13.5.
Second team
Taylor Bass, Strongsville, 5-11, Jr., 19.1; Kailey Minch, Eastlake North, 5-6, Jr., 17.7; Olivia DiFranco, Grafton Midview, 5-9, So., 18.0; Emily Noerr, Chardon, 5-9, Jr., 18.2; Asia Nicholson, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-1, Sr., 14.0; Morgan Blackford, Solon, 5-8, Jr., 16.4; Mia Kalich, Olmsted Falls, 5-11, Jr., 12.0.
Third team
Riley Montagner, Madison, 5-8, Sr., 15.9; Abby Rosol, Rocky River Magnificat, 5-9, Jr., 12.0; Kristen Kelley, Amherst Steele, 6-0, So., 14.9; Mackenzie Blackford, Solon, 5-8, So., 15.0; Grace Woodcock, Willoughby South, 5-6, 15.6; Abbie Gardner, Westlake, 5-11, Sr., 10.5; Belle Bozic, Painesville Riverside, 5-5, Jr., 12.0
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paige Kohler, Olmsted Falls
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jordan Eaton, Olmsted Falls
Honorable mention
Ryann Clapham, Avon; Brooke Laub, Avon; Marisa Summerfield, Avon Lake; Lauren Yee, Berea-Midpark; Peyton Smith, Cleveland Heights; Jada Hairston, Cleveland John Hay; Amar Hart, Cleveland John Hay; Alana Johnson, Cleveland John Hay; Ella Neitzel, Cleveland St. Joseph Academy; Delaney Garcia, Lakewood; Mollie Henrickson, Lakewood; Hannah Peterson, Mayfield Village Mayfield; Uriah Jennings, Mayfield Village Mayfield; Danielle Cameron, Olmsted Falls; Sara Glover, Olmsted Falls; Alyssa Lavy, Parma; Mollie LaSpisa, Rocky River Magnificat; Francie Spear, Rocky River Magnificat; Lucy Castellanos, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown; Jermani Jones, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown; Gia Piscatelli, Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown; Nia Booker, Solon; Ava Kadras, Strongsville; Mackenzie Schulz, Strongsville; Katie Whitesell, Westlake; Anna Williams, Westlake; Adrianna Campbell-Hull, Ashtabula Lakeside; Payton Lewanski, Madison; Elizabeth Bottar, Madison; Chloe Bancroft, Madison; Brooklyn Ferguson, Lorain; Daylan Baker, North Ridgeville; Grace Seymour, Grafton Midview, Grace Milano, Grafton Midview, Nicole Krakora, Chardon, Riley Zimmerer, Chardon, Delaney Matriano, Willoughby South; Robbie Sevegen, Eastlake North; Sam Volpe, Painesville Riverside; Savanah Laurenty, Painesville Riverside; Amanda Kolar, Painesville Riverside; Kylie Maxwell, Mentor; Sofia Kraska, Mentor; Erin Miller, Euclid; India Wilkerson, Euclid; Brooklynn Vickers, Lyndhurst Brush; Donee Frazier, Lyndhurst Brush.
DIVISION II
First team
Mari Bickley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 5-11, Jr., 17.0; Catara DeJarnette, Chagrin Falls Kenston, 5-6, Sr., 17.5; Alexa Hocevar, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, Jr., 16.5; Ava Patti, Rocky River, 5-9, So., 11.7; Kaci Kanicki, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-7, Jr., 18.0; JaC'ana Anderson, Perry, 5-10, 11.8; Abbey Schmittz, Oberlin Firelands, 5-11, Sr., 16.9.
Second team
Lauryn Stover, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-10, Sr. 10.7; Helen Holley, Shaker Heights Laurel, 6-1, So., 10.0; Taylor Skinner, Jefferson Area, 5-11, Sr., 14.3; Delaney Peters, LaGrange Keystone, 5-7, Jr., 15.8; Kate Bollinger, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-8, Jr., 15.0; Taylor Haynes, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-5, So., 15.0; Lilly Stukus, Chagrin Falls, 5-6, Fr., 11.8.
Third team
Chaeli Ziebarth, Bay Village Bay, 5-10, Sr., 10.7; Marcela Rodriguez, Perry, 5-8, Sr., 8.5, Makayla White, Gates Mills Hawken, 5-10, Sr., 10.8; Sophia Murray, Rocky River, 5-6, Sr., 7.3; Olivia Wilms, Geneva, 5-10, Sr., 10.4; Maggie Furst, Chesterland West Geauga, 6-0, So., 9.9; Raegann Leininger, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 5-8, Sr., 11.1.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Mari Bickley, Shaker Heights Laurel
COACH OF THE YEAR: Roy Infalvi Jr., Perry
Honorable mention
Tylia Parker, Bard Early College; Sophia Boes, Cleveland Heights Beaumont; Avery Carr, Cleveland Heights Beaumont; Amiyah Donaldson, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East; Jonnaya Harris, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East; Bella Simmons, Oberlin Firelands; Lauren Valerius, Oberlin Firelands; Izzy Rodriguez, Parma Heights Holy Name; Kiki Schmock, Parma Heights Holy Name; Natalie Swallow, Rocky River; Kelsey Murphy, Rocky River; Evelyn Albers, Rocky River Lutheran West; Carina Cedeno, Rocky River Lutheran West; Margaret Jones, Shaker Heights Laurel; Autumn Taylor, Shaker Heights Laurel; McKenna Vencill, Ashtabula Edgewood; Johanna Annick, Ashtabula Edgewood; Katie McCollister, Ashtabula Edgewood; Brooke Richmond, Geneva; Monica Devine, Jefferson Area; Helayna Houston, LaGrange Keystone; Jessica Forthofer, LaGrange Keystone; Peyton Gellin, Chagrin Falls, Lilly Wolf, Chagrin Falls; Jenna Santamaria, Chagrin Falls; Nicci Finazzo, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Madeline Martino, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Katie Puletti, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Angelina Lonardo, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Zharia McMullen, Painesville Harvey; Brooklyn Roberts, Painesville Harvey; Tamia Alston, Painesville Harvey; Ramsey Smith, Chagrin Falls Kenston; Izzy McKoon, Perry; Margaux Jean, Perry; Sophia Pecjak, Mentor Lake Catholic; Mia Sassano, Mentor Lake Catholic; Tara Gall, Chesterland West Geauga; Grace Wolfe, Chesterland West Geauga; Ashlyn Drayer, Chesterland West Geauga; Amari Hancock, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph; Melissa Brownlee, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin; Raegann Leininger, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin; Julianna Pollard, Gates Mills Hawken; Maya Dori, Gates Mills Hawken.
Division III
First team
Zennia Thomas, Warrensville Heights, 6-2, Sr., 30.6; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, Sr., 19.0; Mahogany Cottingham, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, Jr., 20.2; Lydia Kastor, Burton Berkshire, 5-6, Sr., 13.1; Reilly Greenlee, Kirtland, 5-6, Sr., 12.6; Carter McCray, Elyria Catholic, 6-1, Jr., 11.7; Jada Ward, Warrensville Heights, 5-5, Sr., 16.6.
Second team
Janyah Bohanon, Warrensville Heights, 6-1, Jr. 14.6; Ava Gabriel, Wickliffe, 5-5, Fr., 14.2; Isabelle Niedherst, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, So., 10.5; Alex Rosson, Kirtland, 5-5, Sr., 10.7; Brooke Lehmkuhl, Wellington, 5-10, Fr., 11.7; Anna Weber, Independence, 5-11, Sr., 14.3; Rani Thigpen, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, Sr., 13.4.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zennia Thomas, Warrensville Heights
COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Rothgary, Elyria Catholic
Honorable mention
Kylie Neumore, Burton Berkshire; Maddy Triskett, Burton Berkshire; Hayley Stoddard, Burton Berkshire; Caroline Kuchling, Burton Berkshire; Macy McIntosh, Kirtland; Corinne Greenlee, Kirtland; Emily Ridgeway, Kirtland; Jenna Young, Brooklyn; Maciaha Irving, Garfield Heights Trinity; Kali Siembor, Andover Pymatuning Valley; Kayla Farley, Conneaut; Courtney Hivick, Orwell Grand Valley, Lily James, Orwell Grand Valley; Shyanne Shinsky, Sheffield Brookside.
DIVISION IV
First team
Tai Roberts, Andrews Osborne Academy, 5-4, Sr., 22.1; Kara McFadden Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-5, Jr., 18.6; Alyssa Cevera, Ashtabula St. John, 5-2, So., 17.1; Tess Conroy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-7, Jr., 15.6; Elise Champagne, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, So., 12.9; Marshae Hill, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 5-5, So. 15.4.
Second team
Rachel Faber, Elyria Open Door, 5-11, So., 12.6. Talyssa Moody, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-6, Jr., 12.1; Olivia Eldridge, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, Sr., 9.1; Sidney Iler, Elyria First Baptist, 5-4, Sr., 14.2; Haley Domen, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-5, Sr., 10.1; Julia Jaenke, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-8, So., 11.1.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tai Roberts, Andrews Osborne Academy
COACH OF THE YEAR: Ed Reed, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding
Honorable mention
Lovey Walker, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian; Mallory Hottell, Columbia Station Columbia; Ava Galek, Cuyahoga Heights; Sam Yowell, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding; Colleen Andersen, Ashtabula St. John; Lily Pierre, Elyria Open Door; Abbey Williams, Elyria First Baptist; Chloe Meng, Elyria First Baptist. Paige Barricklow, Grafton Christian.
BOYS
Division I
First team
Elmore James IV, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-2, Sr., 24.2; Daniel Young, Shaker Heights, 6-2. Sr., 26.3; Jamal Sumlin, Cleveland Rhodes, 6-3, Sr., 23.5; Aiden Gregory, Grafton Midview, 6-5, Sr., 22.5; Hayden Nahra, Mayfield Village Mayfield, 6-6, Sr., 17.5; Ray Ellington, Westlake, 6-3, Sr., 24.8; Michael Bova, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-2, Sr., 19.4.
Second team
John Peter Dragas, Madison, 6-1, So., 28.3; Clayton Cunningham, Euclid, 5-11, Sr., 23.5; Raquan Thompson, Solon, 6-0, Jr., 19.7; Dave Miller, Maple Heights, 6-2, Sr., 22.1; Sean Collins, Mentor, 6-6, Sr., 15.0; Antwone Woolfolk, Lyndhurst Brush, 6-8, Sr., 10.7; Ryan Walsh, Elyria, 6-0, Jr., 20.3.
Third team
Tyler Ganley, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-1, Sr., 13.0; Darius Davis, Parma, 5-9, Jr., 23.0; Jonathan Effertz, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-1, Sr., 14.0; Charlie Ciolek, Olmsted Falls, 6-4, Sr. 17.3; Justin Wypasek, Strongsville, 5-10, Jr., 17.4; Luke Skaljac, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, 6-1, So., 14.5; George Farer, Amherst Steele, 5-10, Sr., 12.7
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Elmore James IV, Lyndhurst Brush
COACH OF THE YEAR: Steve Mehalik, Brecksville-Broadview Heights
Honorable mention
Izzy Santiago, Parma Heights Valley Forge; Jair Knight, Lakewood St. Edward; Chase Garito, Brecksville-Broadview Heights; Sean Register Jr., Eastlake North; George Gotsis, Amherst Steele; Austin Bray, Amherst Steele; Jordan Koury, Amherst Steele; Max Emerine, Avon; Tyso Ziegler, Avon; Matthew Stuewe, Avon Lake; Malik Baker, Bedford; Joe Stokes, Bedford; Jayson Levis, Berea-Midpark; Owen Trzebuckowski, Berea-Midpark; Eli Skaljac, Brecksville-Broadview Heights; Matt Rose, Brecksville-Broadview Heights; Nick Cowoski, Chagrin Falls Kenston; Andy Kooser, Chagrin Falls Kenston; Dushawn Hill, Cleveland Heights; Hosea Steele, Cleveland Heights; Rayvelle Duncan, Cleveland Heights; Shemarion Hardy, Cleveland Heights; Rondelle Pollard, Cleveland Heights; Kenyon Giles, Cleveland Rhodes; C.J. Little, Cleveland St. Ignatius; C.J. Yarian, Cleveland St. Ignatius; Carter Jackson, Cleveland, St. Ignatius; Omar Palos, Elyria; Xavier Vann, Euclid; Duron Ramsey, Euclid; Tommie Benn, Garfield Heights; Ryan Runser, Grafton Midview; Justin Belcher, Hunting Valley University School; Ryan Sleeth, Hunting Valley University School; Hakeem Quran, Lakewood; Riley Ulintz, Lakewood; Cameron Grant, Lakewood St. Edward; Myles Reynolds, Lakewood St. Edward; Zyion Freer-Brown, Lakewood St. Edward; Jordan Daniels, Lorain; Asiah Kielian, Lorain; Trace Bishko, Lyndhurst Brush; Tyler Williams, Lyndhurst Brush; Dimitri Dragas, Madison; Jayvion Moore, Maple Heights; LeeMonte Scott, Maple Heights; Donaze Gibson, Maple Heights; Alex Page, Mayfield Village Mayfield, Kyle Irvin, Mayfield Village Mayfield, Damir Pulley, Mayfield Village Mayfield; Ian Ioppolo, Mentor; Ryan Ioppolo, Mentor; Jake Ferritto, Mentor; Matthew Biddell, Mentor; Davonte Demianov, North Olmsted; Griffin Turay, North Ridgeville; Jake Boynar, North Ridgeville; Jadallah Suleiman, North Royalton; Michael Candow, Olmsted Falls; Luke Dieckman, Olmsted Falls; Andrew Taggart, Painesville Riverside; Chris Sledge, Parma Heights Valley Forge; Kentrell Marks, Parma Heights Valley Forge; Kellon Smith, Shaker Heights; Jalen Brown, Shaker Heights; Sam Marbury, Solon; Deon Miller, Solon; Cole Smith, Strongsville; Alex Ly, Strongsville; David McClain, Willoughby South; Brandon Lane, Willoughby South; Will Ostrowski, Westlake; Derek Occhipinti, Westlake; Greyson Elyaderani; Julian Coleman, Westlake; Dasjuan Williams, Ashtabula Lakeside; Fernando Cotts, Ashtabula Lakeside; Dimitri Dragas, Madison.
DIVISION II
First team
Ben Welty, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-1, Sr., 15.0; Boubacar Djigo, Rocky River Lutheran West, 6-7, Jr., 15.3; Chaysean Chavis, East Cleveland Shaw, 6-4, Sr., 14.8; Ryan Mueller, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-6, Sr., 16.0; Akinlana Popoola, Parma Padua Franciscan, 5-9, Sr., 18.9; Nathanael Sulka, Chardon, 6-5, Sr., 19.0; Jake Cubbison, Perry, 6-2, Jr., 19.1.
Second team
James Kosmides, Chagrin Falls, 6-5, Jr., 11.4; Aidan Fitzgerald, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-3, Jr., 16.5; Sam Houk, Bay Village Bay, 6-3, Sr., 19.0; Christian Pataky, LaGrange Keystone, 6-3, Sr., 13.9; Brandon Rose, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-3, Jr., 14.4; Noah Clarke, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph, 6-2, Sr., 16.5; Avery Young, Sheffield Brookside, 5-10, Jr., 16.5.
Third team
Adisa Molton, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 5-11, Jr., 10.8; Evan Dugger, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-3, So., 17.9; DeMarcus Montgomery, Cleveland Collinwood, 6-0, Sr., 25.0; Ayden Richmond, Geneva, 6-1, Sr., 13.0; Trevor Moss, Pepper Pike Orange, 6-4, Sr., 17.8; Robby Lang, Rocky River, 6-4, Sr., 14.5; Konner Rodick, LaGrange Keystone, 6-3, Jr., 14.0.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chaysean Chavis, East Cleveland Shaw
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jordan Duke, Rocky River Lutheran West
Honorable mention
Nathan Tager, Chardon; Josh Bruce, Chardon; Cooper Mendelow, Bay Village Bay; Max Crandall, Chagrin Falls; Henry Newell, Chagrin Falls; Noah Rogers, Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin; Jerry Kline-Ruminski, Chesterland West Geauga; Finn Pitcock, Chesterland West Geauga; Kareem Jennings, Cleveland Benedictine; Marvin Conkle, Cleveland Benedictine; Reggie Walker, Cleveland Benedictine; Anthony Wimberly, Cleveland Central Catholic; Elijah Toe, Cleveland Central Catholic; LaShawn Beard, Cleveland Glenville; Domareyon Oliver, Cleveland Glenville; Tavareon Sanders, Cleveland Glenville; Savontae Quarles, Cleveland Glenville; Anthony Ivey III, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph; Jalen Minter, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph; Jayavantae Small, East Cleveland Shaw; Shareef Ahmad, East Cleveland Shaw; Dorjan Flowers, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Nathan Flaherty, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Jake Morgan, LaGrange Keystone; Grant Hartley, LaGrange Keystone; Peyton Budrys-Rini, Mentor Lake Catholic; Anthony Januzzi, Oberlin Firelands; Nate Draga, Oberlin Firelands; Brock Grude, Oberlin Firelands; Austin Copen, Oberlin Firelands; Jesse Hayes, Parma Padua Franciscan; Nick Rini, Parma Padua Franciscan; Riley Cervenka, Parma Padua Franciscan; Brayden Richards, Perry; Braedon Spies, Rocky River; Derek Fairley, Rocky River Lutheran West; Jamie Peterson, Rocky River Lutheran West; Nolan Waechter, Sheffield Brookside; Jaycob Kolleda, Sheffield Brookside; Deandre Jones, Warrensville Heights; Christian Curry, Ashtabula Edgewood; Zach Vencill, Ashtabula Edgewood; Logan Kray, Ashtabula Edgewood; Anthony Kosicek, Geneva; Luke Smith, Geneva; Ethan Yost, Geneva.
DIVISION III
First team
Jack Kenneally, Elyria Catholic, 6-7, Sr., 22.6; Bobby Ray, Jefferson Area, 6-5, Sr., 24.0; Tyler Britton, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, Jr., 18.6, Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-8, So., 16.7, Cody Davis, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-5, Sr., 16.6; Cody Head, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-4, Jr., 19.0; John Castrilla, Jefferson Area, 6-0, Sr., 20.3; Ty Locklear, Oberlin, 6-1, Sr., 17.2.
Second team
Danny Hanton, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-10, Sr., 16.4; Hagan Hejduk, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-1, Sr., 16.0; Jayden Roberts, Wellington, 6-4, Sr., 20.5; Robert Palmer, Elyria Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 10-0; Isaac Thompson, Oberlin, 6-4, Jr., 13.4; Braylyn Irby, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-3, Fr., 16.7; Nathan Lurie, Beachwood, 5-10, Jr., 22.5.
Third team
Reece Miller, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-10, Sr., 15.0; Jamil Spivey Jr., Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-0, Sr., 14.2; Tyler Holliday, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-0, Sr., 13.3; Jacob Sullivan, Brooklyn, 6-5, Sr., 14.0; Jake Bean, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-2, Jr., 17.0; Troy Domen, Middlefield Cardinal, 5-10, So., 16.4; Vincent Berardi, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-2, Jr., 10.0.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack Kenneally, Elyria Catholic
COACH OF THE YEAR: Rob Pisano, Jefferson Area
Honorable mention
Jayquan Stubbs, Garfield Heights Trinity; Ramon Lescano, Kirtland; Jaiden Bassinger, Brooklyn; Andre Yarber, Oberlin; Luke Mackovajk, Brooklyn; Chauncey Brashers, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East; Nathan Borling, Columbia Station Columbia; Michael Goff, Fairview Park Fairview; Isaiah King, Garfield Heights Trinity; Owen Mueller, Kirtland; Jonathan Withrow, Kirtland; Gage DiFabio, Kirtland; Mason Rus, Kirtland; Marius Harrell, Oberlin; Josiah Bowen-Pride, Oberlin; Robert Verba, Andover Pymatuning Valley, Blake Krznaric, Andover Pymatuning Valley, Zane Neczeporenko, Andover Pymatuning Valley; Robert Hagstrom, Conneaut; Joe DeGeorge, Jefferson Area; Caden Vatty, Orwell Grand Valley; Denny Fischer, Elyria Catholic; Robert Palmer, Elyria Catholic; Andre Yarber, Oberlin; Marius Harrell, Oberlin; Josiah Bowen-Pride, Oberlin; Jacob Weegmann, Wellington; Luke Vannuci, Wellington; Owen Malaney, Wickliffe; Mike Culp, Wickliffe; Jack Hastings, Berkshire; Mason Mendolera, Berkshire; Isaac Potter, Berkshire; Paul Gall, Middlefield Cardinal.
DIVISION IV
First team
Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights, 6-7, Sr., 19.7; London Maiden, Richmond Heights, 6-7, Sr., 14.3; BK Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, Sr., 14.2; Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-1, Sr., 21-4; Ed DeMarco, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-0, Sr., 22.6; Jaiden Howard-Guerra, Elyia Open Door, 6-0, So., 20.4; DeErrick Barber, Richmond Heights, 5-11, Fr., 8.9.
Second team
Quinn Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, Fr., 24.0; Sam Honkala, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, Sr., 6-3, 23.0; Jaiden Cox-Holloway, Richmond Heights, 6-5, Sr., 11.7; Alex Semonov, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-2, Sr., 14.5; Dominic Belko, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, Sr., 13.8; Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights, 6-4, Fr., 11.4; D.J. Niles, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-6, Jr., 13.8.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights
COACH OF THE YEAR: Michael Tartara, Cuyahoga Heights
Honorable mention
Detric Hearst, Richmond Heights; Carter Armstrong, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian; David Sage, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, Elijah Petrosian, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian; Nate Biggers, Cuyahoga Heights; Braylan McClardy, Cuyahoga Heights; David Collins, Cuyahoga Heights; Aidan Coljohn, Independence; Braden Flynn, Independence; Landon Jatsek, Independence; Jake Kolbay, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy; Max Rolnick, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy; Elijah Petrosian, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy; Filippo Bertoni, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy; Nico Delgado, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy; Ryan Merrill, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian; David Sage, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian; Jesus Hernandez, Ashtabula St. John; R.J. Penney, Elyria Open Door; Joey Tanker, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, Josh Parsons, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.