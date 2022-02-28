Rob Pisano earned top coaching honors in boys basketball in the Division III Northeast Lakes District as voted on by media members.
Pisano has guided Jefferson to an 18-6 overall, 12-2 Northeast 8 (which tied Struthers for the league crown) mark and a trip to the Division III district tournament in Warren.
The Falcons, who are the third seed in the Warren District, defeated Champion 81-44 and Conneaut 72-35 to reach their first district tournament.
“You’re only as good as your players,” Pisano said. “Three years ago, we started a freshman and three sophomores. They bought into what we were doing. I credit the coaching staff.”
Jefferson also had two players surpass the 1,000-career mark this season.
Seniors Bobby Ray and John Castrilla, the 1,000-point plus scorers for the Falcons, were selected first-team all-district.
Ray, a 6-foot-5 forward, is averaging 24 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. He has also posted 13 double-doubles on the season.
Castrilla, a 6-0 guard, is averaging 20.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.
Joining Ray and Castrilla from Ashtabula County on the Division III first-team was Tyler Britton.
The 6-6 Pymatuning Valley junior guard totals 18.1 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds, dished out 3 assists and gained 2 steals per game this season.
Edgewood senior Ben Welty picked up Division II first-team all-district honors. Welty, who goes 6-1, averaged 15.8 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per outing for the 2021-22 season.
Madison’s John Peter Dragas and Grand Valley’s Hagan Hejduk were among the second-team honorees.
In Division I, Dragas, a 6-1 sophomore, averaged 28.2 points, 2 assists and 3 steals per outing.
Hejduk, a 6-1 senior, registered 16 points and 10 rebounds per game this season for the Division III Mustangs.
Geneva senior Ayden Richmond notched Division II third-team all-district honors.
Honorable mention choices from Ashtabula County and Madison were Lakeside junior Dasjuan Williams and senior Fernando Cotts and Madison senior Dimitri Dragas in DI; Edgewood juniors Christian Curry and Zach Vencill and sophomore Logan Kray and Geneva junior Anthony Kosicek, sophomore Luke Smith and senior Ethan Yost all in DII; Conneaut senior Robert Hagstrom, Jefferson sophomore Joe DeGeorge; Grand Valley senior Caden Vatty and PV senior Robert Verba and sophomores Blake Krznaric and Zane Neczeporenko in DIII and St. John junior Jesus Hernandez in DIV.
On the girls side, Edgewood’s Kaci Kanicki posted first-team all-district honors.
The 5-7 junior averaged 18 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1,2 blocks per game. She shot 85 percent from the free-throw line, and converted 40 3-pointers during the season.
Alyssa Cevera also garnered first-team accolades in DIV.
The 5-2 sophomore recorded a double-double average this season, scoring 17.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per outing. She also averaged 3 steals and 2 assists per game.
Jefferson senior Taylor Skinner, at 5-9, notched second-team honors. She averaged 14.3 points and 8 rebounds on the season.
Madison’s Riley Montagner, in DI, and Geneva’s Olivia Wilms, DIII, picked up third-team all-district honors.
Montagner, a 5-7 senior, averaged 15.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Wilms, a 5-10 senior, averaged 10.4 points 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 steals per contest this season.
Honorable mention selections from Ashtabula County and Madison were: Madison seniors Payton Lewanski, Elizabeth Bottar and Chloe Bancroft and Lakeside senior Adrianna Campbell-Hull in DI; Edgewood junior Johanna Annick and sophomores McKenna Vencill and Katie McCollister; Jefferson senior Monica Devin and Geneva sophomore Brooke Richmond in DII; Grand Valley senior Courtney Hivick and juniors Carly James and Lily Easton; Conneaut sophomoer Kayla Farley and PV senior Kali Siember in DIII and St. John junior Colleen Andersen in DIV.
