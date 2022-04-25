Blake Perry won’t ever forget securing a victory in his MMA pro debut as a 170-pound welterweight.
The 2013 Jefferson High School graduate defeated Makoa Cooper (1-1-0) in the first match of the Bellator 278 event Friday night. Perry won by submission after utilizing an anaconda chokehold with less than 1 minute remaining in the second round in Honolulu.
Perry, 27, who wrestled for the Falcons and then for Baldwin Wallace University until graduating in 2017, said the fight changed very quickly against Cooper.
“In the first round up and to that point, the fight was his, he was controlling me from the top,” Perry said Monday during an interview with the Star Beacon. “I’d just seen an opening and I snatched it up and that’s all it takes. Fortunately, all it takes is that one little gap to shoot into and it can drastically change the outcome of a fight.”
Perry and his team knew beforehand that Cooper was a fast starter.
The goal for Perry was to gain control of the fight closer to the end when he could use his conditioning and skills to take advantage of his opponent as they grow tired.
“My coach, Sonny Ramos pretty much was saying there’s a good chance the first round isn’t going to be ours, but that’s not the end goal,” Perry said. “The end goal is to pick him apart in the later rounds when he’s tired and then get the finish and that’s exactly how it went down.”
The entire night was a special one for Perry, especially with both his parents, along with his brother and his whole family, flying out to Hawaii to watch the fight.
“Even my teammate, Terrence Saeturn surprised me to come out to be my cornerman,” Perry said. “That was huge and very special. After the fight, we all just got a chance to unwind and enjoy our time in Hawaii, eat a bunch of good food and layout on the beach, and drink a bunch of drinks with umbrellas in it. It was fun.”
Perry said a big difference between an amateur and a professional fight is the amount of attention that comes with it.
“In terms of the actual fight itself, being in a cage fighting another guy, not at all it was very similar,” Perry said. “But in terms of fight week [for a pro fight] and the promotion that goes into it and all the people that watch and the views and the attention, it was exponentially more. It was unlike anything I’ve been a part of for sure.”
Perry said his fight contract guaranteed him $2,000 for the bout against Cooper. He won an additional $2,000 for the victory to earn $4,000 total.
Receiving feedback about his MMA pro debut from people in Ashtabula County has been very special to Perry, and is something he will cherish.
“Those are my favorite messages to get, from friends back home that I haven’t talked to for a long time that got to see it, those are the ones that mean the most,” he said. “It’s great when people see it online and stuff and it’s pretty awesome the outreach that it has. It’s been awesome.
“The support has been almost overwhelming in the best way. I’m extremely thankful for all the kind words that everyone from Jefferson has given me and it’s something I’ll never forget.”
Perry thanked Ramos for preparing him for the fight. He looks forward to seeing Saeturn make his MMA pro debut as a 125-pound flyweight on May 29 in Sacramento, California.
Perry’s immediate fight plans are yet to be determined, as he needs to heal up from a cut to the forehead that required four stitches and wait to hear from promotors.
“I would love to fight for Bellator again, it was amazing to be a part of it. After that finish, I am hoping they’ll have me back, so that’s my goal to make it more of a long-term home, as opposed to one fight and done. I would love to be a Bellator fighter,” Perry said.
“I’m really hoping it will happen and I think it most likely will and I’m trying to manifest it into the universe and speak it into existence, so if I put it out there, I think it will happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.