Jefferson graduate Blake Perry is healed up and ready to go for his second professional MMA fight on Sunday in Stockton, Calif.
Perry (1-0-0) will face “Marvelous” Marcel McCain (0-1-0) in a 170-pound welterweight bout in the third match of Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat No. 4 at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium.
The event is available to watch by signing up for a $9.99 monthly pass at www.ufcfightpass.com. The subscription also allows viewers to watch any archived bouts.
The first of the eight bouts included in the event starts at 5 p.m., and will be televised live in 194 countries and territories around the world.
Perry, 27, won his pro debut in Hawaii on April 22, defeating Makoa Cooper (1-1-0) by submission in the second round during the first match of the Bellator 278 event.
He graduated from Jefferson Area High School in 2013 and completed his college degree in history at Baldwin Wallace University in 2017.
Perry wrestled for the Falcons in the 182-pound weight class and was a three-time district qualifier. At Baldwin Wallace, he started in the 157-pound weight class and finished his college wrestling career at 184 pounds.
Perry now lives in Woodland, Calif., and in addition to his aspiring MMA career, he serves full-time in the Air Force in Fairfield, Calif., as a mechanic for cargo planes.
After his win, Perry sought to continue improving his skills. He went to the gym, but mostly did visual training for the first week to let his body recover.
Perry is fully healed from a cut during his last fight that required four stitches and was able to start the boxing part of his training in about three weeks.
“I was watching teammates and breaking down film from the last fight,” Perry said. “Even though I couldn’t get hit too hard on my stitches, I could still get mental reps and get better mentally.”
Perry believes his conditioning has improved. He has worked hard during his recent training cycle on tying his wrestling skills into his MMA career and allowing those skills to help him dictate how he wants a fight to go.
“I feel even better for this fight than even the last fight,” he said.
Perry gives credit to his MMA teammate Cesar Gonzalez who has helped him improve his recovery from workouts and training.
“He’s always giving me tips and just little things that honestly I’ve never thought of,” Perry said. “I’ve been working a lot with him this camp to really pinpoint my recovery and go from there.”
Having the experience of a professional debut has been helpful for Perry.
“The X’s and O’s in terms of fighting, that’s all the same from amateur to pros,” he said. “However, I’m more prepared for all the outside stuff now in terms of the publicity and the media type stuff and the crowd and just all the extra stuff that at the end of the day really doesn’t matter at all in the actual fight.
“But keeping my nerves in check with that kind of that stuff, just knowing that a lot of people are watching, and a lot of people are watching at home. Having that last fight under my belt definitely helps with that.”
Perry considers McCain to be a well-rounded opponent, a style that he enjoys facing because he doesn’t have to worry about any fighting style in particular.
“I can go out there and focus on my fight,” Perry said. “If I know that he is decent everywhere, there is no one specific area that I am trying to pinpoint and trying to exploit or avoid and then just look for openings and take them as they come.”
Perry is not only focused on facing McCain, but also understands a win could help advance his MMA career.
“Marcel is a very good opponent,” Perry said. “If I can go out there and beat him, it’s just another thing to add to my resume. Having wins for a couple of different professional promotions would be good to open doors because as of right now, I’m not under any multi-fight contract or any promotion.
“So really if I can go out there and get this win, I’m a blank canvas per se and I’m kind of down for whatever is the best opportunity moving ahead.”
