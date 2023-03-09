Capital University went 0-10 on the football field last fall.
Anyone who knows Mason Pawlowski understands why it’s exactly the place he wants to be.
The Jefferson senior was on the football team that won one game his freshman year. This past fall, the Falcons reached the Division IV state semifinals.
That same first year of high school he stepped in the wrestling room for the first time. After a few years of getting beat up, Pawlowski is on his way to the state tournament this weekend.
As he prepares for the Division II 285-poud bracket, Pawlowski has also announced that he will be continue his academic and football careers at Capital, which is located near Columbus.
Some people may see an 0-10 record as a negative, Pawlowski sees it as an opportunity to embrace, just as he did in high school.
“I didn’t want to go to a school that was already winning and that kind of thing and I’d just be a number,” the two-way lineman on the football team last fall said. “I really felt like I wanted to be at a place that really wanted me. With that 0-10, I figured I wanted to make the impact that I made here. I want to help develop a winning culture. I want to make my mark at the college level.”
He plans on studying exercise science and has aspirations to one day coach college football.
Before he is off to campus, though, Pawlowski has a state wrestling tournament in front of him this weekend at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
As he was part of a Falcons football team that won just one game his freshman season, Pawlowski has had an incredible journey on the wrestling mat as well.
It’s been a journey that Jefferson coach Cody Lewis said has been an inspiration to watch.
“Mason, in general, is one of my favorite stories, I’ll probably tell his story for the next 10-to-20 years,” Lewis said. “He’s a kid that never wrestled before high school. We dragged him out of the weight room to get him on the mat.”
Pawlowski said that former Jefferson football coach Ed Rankin had been talking to him about wrestling for a few years.
He was also close friends with guys like Wade Woodworth and Reed Edgar, both who play football and wrestle.
“I was like ‘why not? I’ll give it a shot,’” Pawlowski said.
Wrestling and playing on the line go hand-in-hand as upper body strength and footwork are essential.
But what he learned from wrestling aided him on the gridiron immediately.
“It’s tremendous how much it helped me,” Pawlowski said.
What he learned on the mat, though, took some time to see dividends.
As a freshman, he won just two matches. Pawlowski’s sophomore year wasn’t much better, but by time he was a junior, things were starting to click.
“Last year, when he learned to be competitive at the varsity level, he was losing matches just because he didn’t have the experience.” Lewis said. “But, he kept on working, he is one of the hardest workers around.
“He came in late this season because of football and had to get up to speed. For it all to come together this weekend is really satisfying to see.”
A year ago, Pawlowski took fifth in the Division III sectional tournament at Berkshire, but got the call to wrestle in the district tournament at Garfield Heights as an alternate, and finished 1-2.
This season, Pawlowski went right from Jefferson’s historic playoff run to the wrestling mat. He posted a record of 28-12 during the regular season.
At the Division II Painesville Harvey sectional recently, he took third, then placed fourth at last weekend’s district tournament at Garfield Heights.
Pawlowski won in the bottom bracket to stave off elimination.
Today, he opens the state tournament against Elisha Baldridge, of West Holmes, who is the top ranked heavyweight in the state. Baldridge brings a 41-1 record to Columbus.
For Pawlowski, though, he knows it’s not the first time he’s been an underdog.
“I saw him wrestle at the Top Gun Tournament in Alliance,” he said. “I would say I’m happy to get him. He’s the No. 1 in the state and I’m excited for the chance to compete against him.”
