JEFFERSON — Mason Pawlowski, a three-sport standout at Jefferson Area High School, finalized his commitment to play football and attend school at Capital University during a brief ceremony on Thursday afternoon at Jefferson High School.
Pawlowski, a lineman, was a big part of the Falcons run to the Division IV state playoff semifinals last fall. He followed that up with a trip to Columbus to participate in the Division II Ohio High School Athletic Association State Wrestling tournament in March.
His focus this spring is shot put is the focus, and seeks a trip to Columbus for the state track meet.
"He is just a great all around kid ... We were blessed to have him the last two years," Falcons head football coach Brandon Hanna said.
Hanna gathered with Pawloski's parents, school administrators and teammates for the celebration.
A visit to Capital made Pawlowski's decision an easy one.
"It felt like a great small campus," he said. "I felt really connected."
The opportunity to play at the college football has been a long-time goal for Pawlowski, who earned first-team Division IV Northleast Lakes District accolades and third-team All-Ohio as announced by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on the offensive line.
"I fell like I can be a good instrument in the program," he said of the school that is located in Bexley, just outside of Columbus.
Pawlowski said he plans to study exercise science in hopes of becoming a college or professional strength and conditioning coach.
Pawloski said he didn't want to go too far from home.
"I was at my breaking point [three hours]," he said. Pawlowski said his brother will be right down the road at Ohio State as well.
Phil Pawlowski's, his father, "I am extremely excited. Definitely looking forward to Saturdays."
Capital finished 0-10 last season. Brian Foos is entering his fourth season at the helm of Capital football in 2023.
In the upcoming season, Capital is scheduled to play at Mount Union on Oct. 14 and at Baldwin Wallace on Oct. 28.
"I think he has a good chance to play right away," Phil Pawlowski said.
Pawlowski's mother, Carrie, said she is also excited about her son's decision.
"This has been a goal of his," she said. "As a mom, it is rewarding to see your kid achieve his goals and now I have something to do on Saturdays."
