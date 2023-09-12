Chloe O’Rourke already has her future mapped out.
The Jefferson senior has already committed to Hiram College for academics and to play volleyball starting next school season.
But O’Rourke still has more to accomplish with the Falcons this season.
“I know where I’m going to go to school,” she said. “I’m focusing on one practice at a time, one step at a time and hopefully we can get to regional this year.”
O’Rourke achieved one personal goals recently.
In the second set of a Chagrin Valley Conference match last Thursday at Madison, she surpassed 1,000 digs in her career.
The match was stopped and she was recognized.
“I’m really excited,” O’Rourke said. “It always seemed so far away.”
O’Rourke knew what it would take to reach the accomplishment entering the 2023 season.
“I needed 85,” she said. “I tried not to think about it.”
O’Rourke was glad to reach the accomplishment.
“It was so much easier to concentrate after ... it was such a relief,” she said.
Jefferson ended up sweeping Madison 3-0, improving to 7-1 overall, 1-0 in the CVC Lake Division.
“Senior outside hitter and co-captain of the volleyball team, Chloe O’Rourke has been a key contributor to our program’s success as a four-year starter,” Falcons coach Don Palm said. “She works incredibly hard in practice and she makes it look relatively easy in the matches.
“I’m so proud of Chloe for surpassing the 1,000-digs mark and hope that she will continue to make big plays for us on the defensive side of the court throughout this season.”
So what makes a player good at digs?
“You have to be a hard worker, have to hustle, have the mindset that you have to get the ball and never give up,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke has played in all six rotations since she was a freshman.
“That means that her back row defense is just as good as her offensive skills at the net,” Palm said.
Due to her versatility, O’Rourke is eying another mark — getting 1,000 kills.
“I need 200 and have about 120,” she said.
The personal accolades are important, but so is the team aspect.
“We’re trying to live up to the Jefferson volleyball name,” O’Rourke said.
Helaina Edgar, one of O’Rourke’s Falcons’ teammates, has been a big help.
Edgar has committed to attend Notre Dame College starting next season.
“We have a good rapport,” O’Rourke said. “Definitely have a connection and she has changed my offense in a major way.”
O’Rourke said the coaching staff of Palm and assistant coach Becky DeGeorge have been instrumental in the team — and her personal — successes.
“He’s been a huge part of developing the athlete in me,” she said of Palm, the 2021 and 2022 Ashtabula County Coach of the Year. “We all want to be every givers. He’s teaches us life skills on and off the court.”
DeGeorge played collegiately at Edinboro.
“She definitely helped, especially with the recruiting process,” O’Rourke said.
The Falcons’ lone loss was to perennial power Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in a 3-0 sweep.
“We had an off night,” O’Rourke said.
The Lions also
defeated Jefferson in a Division II district final at Streetsboro last season.
O’Rourke is in the process of recovering from a left patella injury, which happened earlier in the season when she stepped on someone else’s foot.
“I’m close to being 100 percent,” she said.
O’Rourke knows the whole team will be needed the rest of the season to navigate the CVC slate, non-conference opponents and the postseason.
The Falcons will also try for supremecy in the CVC Lake after a few years in the Northeast 8 Conference.
“It’s been nice,” O’Rourke said. “We don’t have to travel as far. The CVC is well-matched and we still play other tough teams.”
But mostly, O’Rourke is glad to play the sport she loves.
“I’m grateful for my teammates and coaches for developing me,” she said.
