Three schools, two states.
Jeremiah “Boogie” Knight is approaching his final collegiate football season as not the end, but the beginning.
Knight, a graduate student from Jefferson Area High School, is suiting up at wide receiver for the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks a second straight season.
“I approached this season as last offseason,” he said. “I put in the work and will put it on the field.”
The Warhawks, who are coached by Terry Bowden, open the season at Texas on Saturday.
During the Sun Belt Conference media days in July in New Orleans, Knight was one of ULM’s representatives. He talked about changing the perception of the Warhawks program.
“The passion comes from coach Bowden, and doing everything I can to help the team,” Knight said. “I’m trying to get better every day.”
Knight was voted a preseason All-Sun Belt second-team selection by the league’s head coaches and media panel.
“It’s always nice to have accolades, but my focus in on reaching our goals,” he said. “I’m never satisfied.”
Knight, who began his college career at Ohio State, transferred to Akron and is now at ULM, made an impression in his first season with the Warhawks after being reunited with Bowden, who recruited Knight when he coached at Akron.
Last season, the 5-foot-10, 191-pound wide receiver led ULM in receptions (45), receiving yards (588), touchdown receptions (three) and all-purpose yards (824) in earning third-team All-Sun Belt honors.
He finished the regular season ranked among the Sun Belt Conference leaders in receptions (11th at 3.8 per game) and receiving yards (11th). Twenty-six of his 45 catches resulted in a first down (58 percent).
Knight also paced the team in first-down receptions (26), yards after the catch (236) and explosive receptions (+15 yards: 17). He returned 12 kickoffs for 219 yards (18.3 avg.) and ranked sixth in the Sun Belt in combined kick return yards (239).
Knight scored on a season-long 46-yard reception from Rhett Rodriguez in the season finale at the No. 23 Ragin’ Cajuns last November.
“I’ve continued to work,” Knight said. “I find the game going slower.”
The Warhawks had coaching changes in the offseason, something Knight is excited about.
ULM’s staff features six newcomers, including offensive coordinator Matt Kubik, wide receivers coach John Carr and tight ends/tackles coach Kyle Segler. All three have prior experience coaching at ULM before joining Bowden’s staff.
Kubik, who served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Warhawks from 2016-19, has returned to ULM in the same roles under Bowden.
Kubik is a Youngstown native, and Cardinal Mooney High School graduate.
“The transition has been smooth,” Knight said. “We have some of the best offensive minds. We’ve had good connections with them.”
ULM has a grueling start to the season. After playing at Texas in the opener, the Warhawks go to Alabama in Week 3.
“It’s an opportunity for us who weren’t recruited by the those schools,” Knight said. “We have a chip on our shoulder. We hope to get to that level.”
When the Warhawks played at LSU last season, Knight led ULM with five receptions for 57 yards, including a 28-yard TD grab from Rodriguez in the second quarter.
Knight is also looking for team improvement.
ULM finished 4-8, 2-6 in the West Division last season, and was predicted to finish last in the West Division in 2022.
“Our goal is to win the conference, go to a bowl game and win a bowl game,” Knight said.
Knight is concentrating on the fall season, but also has one eye on his future.
“It’s part of the journey,” he said. “I look forward to the challenge. This is a stepping stone. I’ve wanted to play in the NFL since I’ve been 5 years old.”
