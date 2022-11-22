A few days before playing in Division IV state semifinal this weekend, Jefferson quarterback Grant Hitchcock was asked about his Cleveland Glenville, the Falcons next opponent in the postseason tournament.
The Tarblooders have some of the talented players they have that have drawn plenty of interest from Division I college programs throughout the region.
“That’s something you have to look past,” said Hitchcock, a senior. “They’re not DI yet, they haven’t been to those programs yet. They’re kids just like us. They put everything on the same as we do.”
The better question may be, do the Glenville players put on everything the way Hitchcock does.
Hitchcock may not be going to a big time college program next fall, but if he has shown anything this November, it would be that there is no moment to big for him.
In four postseason games, Hitchcock has accounted for 15 touchdowns and piled up close to 1,000 all-purpose yards in leading the Falcons to a historic season that still has at least one more game left in it.
Jefferson coach Brandon Hanna makes the argument that he may have the best player in the state of Ohio. While that may be up for debate, there is certainly no argument that he is the Ashtabula County Football Player of the Year.
“It’s an honor,” said Hitchcock, who has captured the county player of the year award for a second straight year. “But, to be honest with you, I have my focus on getting ready for our next game.”
In Ashtabula County, by Thanksgiving Day, the next game is usually in August for as long as anyone seems to be able to remember.
Hitchcock, however, has carried his team to four incredible postseason wins. Against West Branch in last Saturday's 41-37 win, he ran for three touchdowns, threw for another one and took a punt back 71 yards for a score.
Perhaps even more impressive, though, is his ability to consistently pick up yards and move the chains in clutch situations, allowing the offense to stay on the field and the clock in his team’s control.
Many players can survive in the moment, but Hitchcock is one who thrives in it.
Ffacing fourth and nine from just past midfield with his team up 41-37 against West Branch, but still more than five minutes showing on the fourth- quarter clock, Hanna declined to punt and put the ball in Hitchcock’s hands to make a play.
He stepped up and zipped a fourth-quarter pass to Trent Hodge on fourth and 9 to keep the Warriors from taking possession near midfield.
The week before against Canton South, Hitchcock was 7 of 8 picking up third-down conversions and one of one on fourth down.
Against Girard in a 26-20 second-round tournament win on Nov. 4, he turned in a 61-yard run to change third down and 10 to first and goal.
“There has to be an argument that he is the greatest player to ever come out of Jefferson,” Hanna said. “The kid is phenomenal, the bigger the moment the bigger No. 4 gets. He’s not afraid of that moment.”
Hanna met Hitchcock two years ago when he was brought in as the offensive coordinator in Hitchcock's sophomore year. More specifically. though, Hanna was hired to develop the program’s offensive system and player to run it.
Nothing about Hitchcock’s physical appearance screamed quarterback.
On the current roster, he’s listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
The first time Hanna met him, though, he knew he was his guy.
“He threw the ugliest ball I’d ever seen,” the coach said with a laugh. “His form was terrible. But, his attitude was phenomenal. His desire to learn and grow was second to none. His work ethic and the way he used to just ask the questions that would trigger a coach to invest in him.”
Hitchcock’s sophomore year was 2020, best remembered as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic altered the season.
“He would come to my house every day,” Hanna said of when they first started working together. “We’d find any open field that wouldn’t kick us off and work on things.”
Hitchcock actually did not begin playing football until he was in seventh grade. He attended Maplewood prior, where there was not even a football program.
“It’s a big cross country school,” he said..
Even at Maplewood, though, he knew football was in his blood.
“I knew I was going to play at some point,” Hitchcock said. “Everyone in my family had played football.”
What makes him such a good player is his work ethic and desire to get better, but more specifically, Hitchcock's shiftiness and ability to elude tacklers on his ways to picking up chunks of yards, especially in key situations.
For his agility, he credits not only football. But training, Hitchcock has received from other sports. Aside from running track, he also plays on the Falcons basketball team.
Exercises like broad jumps and reaction drills have helped him develop into a player that can be a nightmare for defenses to bring down.
“I have experience from playing quarterback since 10th grade,'' Hitchcock said. “Along with that, stuff like agility training, I’ve done side-to-side movement training at Spire and stuff like that. A lot of stuff from basketball contributes to football.”
Hanna said Hitchcock is one of a handful of Falcon players that traveled to the Cleveland area every weekend over the offseason to train at the same location as players from Cleveland Glenville, St Ignatius and Lakewood St Edward do for agility.
“He does not run a 4.3 or anything like that,” Hanna said. “But, we’ve spent a lot of time investing in those movements.”
What seems to contribute the most, though, is his flat out desire to overcome any moment or any situation that the game presents for him.
“He’s a kid that has prepared himself to thrive in the moment,” Hanna said. “Some people survive in the moment, he thrives in it. He’s a 4.0 [grade-point average] student, his attendance in school is amazing, he’s extremely respectful, he comes from a great family.
"He doesn’t miss the weight room, he doesn't miss a film session. He literally does everything it takes to be prepared and ready for the moment.”
Hitchcock's next moment will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Perry’s Alumni Stadium.
Whether the Falcons advance to the state championship game, or their historic season reaches its final chapter, Hitchcock said the ride has been so unbelievable, that he still fathoms the reality of it.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet that we’re in the state tournament,” he said. “This is the stuff you dream of when you’re a kid. This has been a dream of mine and I’m just happy for everything we’ve been able to do this season.”
