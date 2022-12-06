Jefferson's historic run to the Division IV state football semifinals was rewarded on Tuesday.
Brandon Hanna was selected state co-coach of the year with Mike Bell of Columbus East.
Hanna guided Jefferson to a 7-3 regular-season mark and sixth seed in Division IV, Region 13.
But the Falcons rattled off four straight playoff wins to reach the state semis. Jefferson, which closed the season 11-4, fell to eventual state champion Cleveland Glenville to end the campaign.
"Honored and blessed," Hanna said. "The COY award is a staff award for us. To take a roster of 26 kids through an entire region and end up in the state final four is incredible.
"It says a lot about the kids and the staff. My staff has spent several hours game planning and developing relationships with these young men."
Hanna's players, along with Edgewood in DIV, and Conneaut in DV, were honored by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
For Jefferson, senior Grant Hitchcock at quarterback was selected to the second team, while seniors Mason Pawlowski on the offensive line and Wade Woodworth at linebacker and junior Jensen Yarosh at kicker were third-team choices.
Hitchcock, a two-time county player of the year selection, finished the 2022 season with 1,188 yards passing and 15 touchdowns and 1,855 rushing and 24 scores.
He also caught 11 passes for 219 yards and two TDs, returned two punts for scores and recorded three interceptions.
Pawlowski was a main cog on the line that helped spring Hitchcock, senior running back-wide receiver Trent Hodge and junior running back Luke Funtash, among others, offensively this season.
Woodworth was a leader on defense. He attained 166 tackles, including 28 for loss, with one interception.
And Yarosh converted 46 of 52 extra points and 4 of 6 field goals with a long of 38 yards during the season.
"Grant, Wade, Mason and Jensen are well deserving of this honor," Hanna said. "To know that I got to serve four of the top kids in the great state of Ohio High School football is such a blessing.
"These guys' work ethic was second to none. All four are at the top of their class academically as well. These guys really set the bar high."
Edgewood's Christian Cunningham and Seth Enos were third-team selections.
A senior receiver, Cunningham caught 43 passes for 741 yards and 10 TDs.
"Christian got off to a slow start, but once he found his stride, he was a stalwart for us all season," Warriors coach Olajuwon Cooper said. "He loves the game. Can't wait to see him play on Saturdays next fall."
Enos, a junior, collected 120 total tackles, including 14 for loss, with one interception.
"Seth is very deserving of this recognition," Cooper said. "He put together a great junior season statistically and as a leader. Very excited for this senior year next season."
The Warriors finished 6-5 on the season, including a Region 13 first-round playoff loss to Struthers.
In Division V, junior Ty Covill at linebacker was a first-team all-state choice; senior Zack Rice at running back second team; junior Wyatt Payne at defensive back third team; senior Daren Christine on the offensive line honorable mention and sophomore Jaydon Anderson at defensive line honorable mention posted All-Ohio honors for the Spartans.
Covill notched 149 total tackles, including nine for loss, with five sacks, five forced fumbles, one pass break-up and eight pressures. He was earlier selected the DV Northeast Lakes District Defensive Player of the Year.
"When Ty steps on the field, you see the energy and enthusiasm, which is contagious for the whole team," Spartans coach Rocco Dobran said. "Around Week 4, Ty realized he was on pace for a hundred total tackles.
"Right then, he put it in his head he wanted to break our school record of 121 tackles. The next week against a very good Rootstown team, Ty had 17 tackles and two caused fumbles. There was no stopping him after that."
Rice, the 2022 county offensive player of the year, gained 1,305 yards rushing with 17 TDs. He became the school's all-time leading rusher. Rice added 17 receptions for 340 yards and four scores.
"Zack is one of the most talented student-athletes we've ever had at Conneaut," Dobran said. "He talent, combined with his toughness, lead to one of the most successful careers in Conneaut history."
Payne registered 70 tackles with five interceptions and six pass break-ups. Four of the five picks were key points in those games. He recorded a 90-yard interception return for a TD against Columbiana.
Payne also ran 94 yards for a TD against Brooklyn on offense.
"Payne was by far the hardest worker on the team," Dobran said. "When a big play was needed, Wyatt always came through."
Christine helped pave the way for Conneaut to rush for 2,800 yards and pass for 925 during the season.
"Daren is a very humble player who just dominated on both sides of the ball," Dobran said. "Even though a four-year letterman, his passion for the game really came out this year."
Anderson garnered 46 total tackles, including 16 for loss, with four sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, one pass break-up and seven pressures.
"Jaydon is the strongest player on the team," Dobran said. "He is extremely athletic when it comes to being a lineman.
"On defense, he was flat-out unstoppable. He has a motor like no other and refuses to be blocked."
The Spartans ended the season at 8-3, including a first-round playoff loss.
The Division II and III teams will be announced on Wednesday, followed by the Division I All-Ohio team on Thursday.The Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams were announced on Monday.
2022 Division IV All-Ohio Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: CJ Hester, Wyoming
Defensive Player of the Year: Arvell Reese, Cleveland Glenville
Coaches of the Year: Brandon Hanna, Jefferson Area; Mike Bell, Columbus East
First Team Offense
QB: Aiden Pratt, Van Wert, 6-4, 205, sr.; Newton Hoops, Unioto, 6-2, 195, jr.; Mason Wolfe, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-3, 190, sr.; Cayden Shidone, Caledonia River Valley, 6-0, 185, sr.; Dru DeShields, QB, Beloit West Branch, 6-3, 185, sr.; Poochie Snyder, Canton South, 6-0, 160, jr.; Jackson Johnson, Salem, 5-10, 165, sr.
RB: Levi Ellis, Elyria Catholic, 5-11, 195, sr.; D’Shawntae Jones, Cleveland Glenville, 5-11, 220, jr.; Hunter Rose, New Lexington, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Sam Williams-Dixon, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-11, 200, jr.; Taizaun Burns, Columbus East, 5-10, 165, soph.; CJ Hester, Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-11, 190, sr.
WR/TE: Damarion Witten, Cleveland Glenville, 6-3, 220, jr.; Ty Ray, Bellevue, 5-11, 145, sr.; Grant Butler, Caledonia River Valley, 6-4, 170, sr.; Kyle Maltarich, Millersburg West Holmes 6-3, 180, jr.; Jonathan Hildebrand, Urbana, 5-10, 170, sr.; Marcel Boyce Jr., Akron Buchtel, 6-2, 205, sr.; Tavon Castle, Canton South, 6-1, 185, jr.
OL: Fred Johnson Jr., Cleveland Glenville, 6-5, 320, jr.; Kaden Riddle, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, 270, sr.; Isaac Clary, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-7, 305, sr.; Mason Ludwig, East Liverpool, 6-5, 290, sr.; Jordan Hall, KIPP Columbus, 6-8, 330, sr.; Owen Trick, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6-2, 265, sr.; AJ Howard, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-0, 260, sr.; Mitchell Coffee, Beloit West Branch, 6-3, 245, sr.
K: Jon Normington-Slay, Sandusky Perkins, 6-4, 170, sr.
First Team Defense
DL: Travis Merrill, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, 240, sr.; Landon Kurtzman, Galion, 6-1, 217, sr.; Caleb Stoner, Napoleon, 6-4, 225, Sr.; Sidikiba Kaba, KIPP Columbus, 6-2, 270, sr.; Elias Rudolph, Cincinnati Taft, 6-5, 220, jr.; Joel Allen, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-1, 270, sr.; Jermaine James, Akron Buchtel, 6-0, 205, sr.
LB: Arvell Reese, Cleveland Glenville, 6-3, 245, sr.; Tony Grasso, Elyria Catholic, 6-0, 215, sr.; Blayton Reid, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-9, 180, sr.; Elisha Baldridge, Millersburg West Holmes 6-3, 230, sr.; Anthony Murphy, Hartley, 6-2, 225, sr.; Jeremy Henry, Dayton Northridge, 6-1, 205, sr.; Rayvon Rogan, Urbana, 5-9, 185, sr.
DB: Bryce West, Cleveland Glenville, 6-0, 175, jr.; Cameron Frazier, KIPP Columbus, 5-11, 170, jr.; Tayshawn Banks, Cincinnati Taft, 6-1, 175, jr.; Beamer Walker, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-0, 170, sr.; Jay’Quan Bostic, Cincinnati Taft, 6-3, 180, jr.
P: Landon Campbell, Galion, 6-1, 195, jr.
Second Team Offense
QB: Logan Lesch, Sandusky Perkins, 6-2, 180, jr.; Kaden Holman, Upper Sandusky, 6-1, 175, jr.; Grant Hitchcock, Jefferson Area, 5-11, 180, sr.; Caden Moore, Cambridge, 5-10, 170, sr.; Tymir Wynn, KIPP Columbus, 5-11, 165, jr.; Quaid Hauer, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-2, 215, jr.
RB: Brylen Parker, Van Wert, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Aiden Hinkle, St. Marys Memorial, 6-0, 210, sr.; Chase Oehlstrom, Carrollton, 5-9, 170, sr.; Charles Hawkins, Cincinnati Taft, 5-11, 205, jr.; Preston Hopperton, Streetsboro, 5-10, 185, jr.: Alex Grzyb, Struthers, 5-11, 160, jr.
WR/TE: Aidan Fitzgerald, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-4, 190, sr.; Maddix Crutchfield, Van Wert, 6-1, 220, sr.; Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby, 6-3, 190, jr.; Tatem Toth, New Lexington, 6-2, 180, sr.; Brendan Laret, Hartley, 6-3, 250, jr.; Christian Martig, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 165, sr.
OL: Braylon Smith, Cleveland Glenville, 6-4, 303, sr.; Austin Yoakum, Sandusky Perkins, 6-1, 240, sr.; Trent Wycuff, St. Marys Memorial, 6-1, 165, sr.; Collin Gardner, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-0, 240, sr.; Breydon Webb, Urbana, 6-4, 275, jr.; Ryan Stevens, St. Paris Graham, 6-1, 260, sr.; Oliver Mayer, Peninsula Woodridge, 6-3, 245, sr.
K: Nick Ginsburg, Millersburg West Holmes, 5-10, 150, sr.; Derek Morris, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, 6-1, 190, jr.
Second Team Defense
DL: Jace Schaefer, St. Marys Memorial, 6-4, 200, sr.; Drue Jozwiak, St. Clairsville, 6-1, 210, sr.; Wade Pauley, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-3, 235, sr.; Donovan Davis, Hartley, 6-1, 285, jr.; Zach Potter, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, 6-5, 250, sr.; Lance Byndon, Cincinnati Taft, 6-3, 250, sr.; Thomas Egli, Beloit West Branch, 6-6, 225, sr.
LB: Tavion Thomas, Elyria Catholic, 5-10, 200, sr.; Trey Hoover, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-0, 220, sr.; Kyjhaun Hopkins, Steubenville, 6-0, 220 sr.; Denim Cook, Hartley, 6-4, 215, soph.; Ronald Cutts, Cincinnati Taft, 6-1, 215, sr.; Kale Shaffer, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, 6-2, 225, sr.; Michael Kanagy, Beloit West Branch, 6-3, 180, sr.
DB: Braylon West, Cleveland Glenville, 5-8, 187, sr.; Colin Ginley, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, 170, sr.; Tyson Rodriguez, Wauseon, 6-0, 175, jr.; Kolton Thomas, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-0, 170, jr.; Jayden Kelly, Dayton Northridge, 5-8, 155, sr.
P: Carson Copeland, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-1, 225 sr.
Third Team Offense
QB: Alex Williams, Rossford, 6-0, 205, sr.; Lukas Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-4, 190, sr.; Brody Fellure, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-1, 185, sr.; Phaeton Hill, Steubenville, 6-3,180, sr.; Hayden Rodgers, Licking Valley, 6-2, 175, jr.; Will Donahoe, Urbana, 5-11, 185, jr.; Jude Hooks, Franklin Bishop Fenwick 6-1, 180, sr.
RB: DeAunte Hubbard, Hartley, 6-0, 200, sr.; Nathan Sheets, Johnstown, 5-11, 190, sr.; Ty Snyder, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-9, 230, sr.; Ben Montgomery, Sheffield Brookside, 5-11, 180, jr.; Mike Palmer, Girard, 6-1, 175, sr.
WR/TE: Milique Herron, Cleveland Glenville, 6-0, 170, sr.; Christian Cunningham, Ashtabula Edgewood, 6-2, 180, sr.; Jake Morrison, Rossford, 6-5, 185, Sr.; Davion Bahr, Cambridge, 6-2, 180, sr.; KeShaun Golden, Dayton Dunbar, 6-0, 150, sr.
OL: Nick Pisano, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-0, 250, sr.; Evan Smith, Elyria Catholic. 6-3, 265, sr.; Mason Pawloski, Jefferson Area, 6-0, 255, sr.; Jackson Smith, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, 250, jr.; Theo Davis, Cincinnati Wyoming, 6-4, 220, sr.; Mathew Swisher, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, 6-1, 225, jr.; Ben Chaney, Hubbard, 6-5, 300, sr.
K: Jensen Yarosh, Jefferson Area, 6-1, jr.; Dom Incorvati, Streetsboro, 6-0, 180, sr.; Daniel Miller, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-9, 160, sr.
Third Team Defense
DL: Zach Pearl, Elyria Catholic, 6-2, 225, sr.; Jaylen Hunter-Short, Warrensville Heights, 6-2, 225, sr.; Colin Kenneally, Elyria Catholic, 6-3, 210, sr.; Elijah Williams-Dixon, Millersburg West Holmes, 6-4, 210, soph.; Joseph Cobins, Dayton Northridge, 6-3, 235, jr.; Brady Rice, Eaton, 6-4, 255, sr.; Taysear Williams, Peninsula Woodridge, 5-10, 175, jr.; Marques Turner, Akron Buchtel, 6-4, 220, sr.
LB: Seth Enos, Ashtabula Edgewood, 5-10, 197, jr.; Wade Woodworth, Jefferson Area, 6-0, 200, sr.; Luke Schlosser, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-8, 160, Jr.; Kasen Abbott, Ready, 5-8, 221, soph.; Will Garrison, River Valley, 6-1, 215, sr.; Kent Guyer, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-0, 190, sr.; Devin Braham, Struthers, 5-10, 175, soph.; Ethan Fricke, Canton South, 5-8, 185, jr.
DB: Malik Davis, Cleveland Glenville, 5-10, 165, sr.; T.J. Gibbons, Mentor Lake Catholic, 6-2, 180, sr.; TJ Meeks, Springfield Shawnee, 5-9, 170, jr.; Bobby Alejars, Girard, 6-2, 180, sr.; Anthony Carter, Struthers, 6-0, 189, jr.
P: Alex Grace, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 6-4, 180, jr.;
Honorable Mention
QB: Caleb Schneider, Johnstown, 6-1, 200, sr.; Isaac Molihan, Vinton County, 5-11, 195, sr.; Aaron Walters, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-0, 175, soph.; Hayden Collins, Fairfield Union, 5-11, 155, sr.; Braxton Baumberger, Mogadore Field, 6-0, 185, sr.; Austin Cline, Lisbon Beaver, 6-3, 210, jr.; Andrew Vera, St. Clairsville, 6-0, 180, sr. ; Wayne “Tre” Lindsay, East, 5-11, 175, sr.; Jayvian Graves, Dayton Dunbar, 5-8, 165, jr.; Stephen Sims, Girard, 5-10, 165, soph.; Eli Hollingsworth, St. Paris Graham, 5-9, 180, sr.
RB: Gabe Ivy, Galion, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Jason Williams, Vincent Warren, 5-9, 182, jr.; Garrett Brown, Vinton County, 6-1, 210, jr.; Andrew Potts, Greenfield McClain, 6-0, 220, jr.; Jase Hurd, Waverly, 5-8, 165, jr.; Hudson Shamblin, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, 185, jr.; Gavin Henry, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-10, 180, sr.; Jacob Walker, St. Clairsville, 5-9, 195, sr.; Gavin Bozica, Steubenville, 6-0, 230 sr.; Brian Fitzsimmons, Ready, 5-10, 190, sr.; Stourm White, Dayton Ponitz Tech, sr., 5-9, 170, sr.; Pawie Ault, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-8, 155, sr.; Drexal McAmis, Mogadore Field, 6-3, 225, so.; Cole Fulton, Poland Seminary, 6-0, 200, jr.; Kyler Miraglia, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-8, 180, jr.
WR/TE: Garett Gunter, Van Wert, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Jude Armstrong, Wauseon, 6-0, 180, sr.; Tanner Pepper, Vincent Warren, 6-0, 170, fr.; Maddox Fox, Unioto, 6-2, 185, sr.; Hudson Kelly, Waverly, 6-3, 185, sr.; Braylen Baker, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-2, 190, sr.; Kenyon Franklin, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 6-0, 195, jr.; Jack Novak, Peninsula Woodridge, 5-10, 175, jr.; Chris Wilcox, Akron Coventry, 6-4, 205, sr.; Nick Norman, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-10, 165, soph.; Kole Searl, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-2, 180, jr.; Isaac Hill, Steubenville, 6-3, 208, jr.; Caleb White, Lisbon Beaver, 5-11, 180, sr.; Cade Searls, Duncan Falls Philo, 5-10, 180, sr.; Ayden Stalnaker, Licking Valley, 6-2, 175, sr.; Keyan Shidone, River Valley, 5-9, 145, jr.; Ben Bobo, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-7, 160, sr.; Elijah Jacks, St. Paris Graham, 6-0, 180, jr.; Aaron McFarland, Cleves Taylor, 5-10, 161, fr.; Connor Campbell, Van Wert, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Braylon Collier, Sandusky Perkins, 5-11, 155, soph.
OL: Logan Dotson, Van Wert, 6-5, 250, sr.; Tyler Spisak, Bryan, 6-0, 245, sr.; Nathan Morrison, Unioto, 6-2, 285, sr.; R.J. Weber, Circleville Logan Elm, 6-3, 210, sr.; Gunnar George, Fairfield Union, 5-11, 245, jr.; Brady Kennedy, New Lexington, 6-1, 285, sr.; Angelo Rocco, Cambridge, 5-10, 205, sr.; Zane McCoy, Lisbon Beaver, 5-11, 270, sr.; JaMarcus Webster, St. Clairsville, 6-3, 285, sr.; Kale Kochman, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-9, 180 sr.; Camden Daley, Steubenville, 5-11, 275, sr.; Keegan Jacks, Hebron Lakewood, 6-0, 285, jr.; Trevor Croak, Licking Valley, 6-3, 255, jr.; Caleb Miller, St. Marys Memorial, 6-5, 260, sr.; Ryan Kamperman, Salem, 6-5, 268, sr.; Jordan Fedor, Girard, 6-5, 265, so.; Stephen Solic, Poland Seminary, 6-2, 300, sr.; Aiden Geer, Canton South, 5-7, 210, jr.; DeAndre Copeland, Akron Buchtel, 5-10, 300, soph.; Riley Plotner, Canal Fulton Northwest, 6-6, 320, sr.
K: Adam Vanausdle. Bellville Clear Fork, 6-1, 190, jr.; Drew Craddock, Ready, 5-9, 176, jr.
DL: Jayden Rowe, Sandusky Perkins, 6-5, 192, sr.; Wyatt Crabtree, Waverly, 6-2, 205, sr.; Michael Vernon, New Lexington, 6-3, 190, sr.; Nick Bowser, Hubbard, 6-0, 275, jr.; Connor Mayle, Beloit West Branch, 5-10, 247, sr.; Jimmy Cunningham, Canal Fulton Northwest, 5-8, 235, sr.; Spenser Ostovich, Steubenville, 5-11, 232, sr.; Blake Lucas, Lisbon Beaver, 5-7, 180, sr.; Kyler Nader, Duncan Falls Philo, 6-0, 180, sr.; CJ Swanson, East, 6-4, 245, sr.; Isaac Asiedu, Hartley, 6-3, 290, sr.; Te’Shun Bosley, KIPP Columbus, 5-10, 240, fr.; Dezwuan Dickerson, Columbus Marion-Franklin, 6-2, 210, sr.; Garrett Grinstead, Johnstown, 6-4, 220, sr.; Justin Duncan, Wauseon, 6-3, 200, sr.; Parker Vollmer, Bryan, 6-0, 235, sr.
LB: Carson Frankhouse, Galion, 5-10, 190, jr.; Levi Allen, Upper Sandusky, 6-0, 185, sr.; Mikey Young, Sandusky Perkins, 6-1, 200, soph.; Pavel Henderson, Ravenna, 6-1, 190, sr.; Jake Dohy, Girard, 5-11, 215, sr.; Mason Hodge, Hubbard, 6-1, 205, sr.; Eric Hennon, Akron Coventry, 6-1, 195, sr.; Dawson Brown, Vinton County, 5-11, 190, sr.; Kaden Penwell, Greenfield McClain, 5-10, 170, jr.; Cole Hines, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-9, 185, jr.; Remington Myers, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 6-0, 185 sr.; Quake Beatty, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, 5-8, 150, jr.; Beau Stottsberry, Cambridge, 6-0, 180, sr.; Brennan Stout, St. Clairsville, 6-0, 210, jr.; Hayden Jarrett, Zanesville Maysville, 6-1, 190 sr.; Malik Ali, Columbus Marion-Franklin, 5-10, 205, sr.; Sam Jones, Buckeye Valley, 6-2, 205, sr.; Grant Booth, Cleves Taylor, 6-3, 205, sr.; Gavan Hunter, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 5-9, 175, sr.; Nick Wilkowski, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, sr.
DB: Keegan Sharpe, St. Marys Memorial, 5-9, 165, sr.; Ashton Baer, Van Wert, 5-9, 155, sr.; Gavin Frey, Upper Sandusky, 5-7, 140, jr.; Matt Griffin, Unioto, 6-0, 220, sr.; Alex McDiffitt, Rayland Buckeye Local, 5-9, 155, soph.; Ivan Buggs, Steubenville, 6-1, 165 sr.; Wesley Armstead, Zanesville Maysville, 5-10, 170, jr.; Evan Dyer, Byesville Meadowbrook, 5-11, 140, sr.; JD Catena, Ready, 5-11, 155, jr.; Logan Workman, Licking Valley, 5-10, 165, jr.; Matty Mitchell, Cincinnati Wyoming, 5-10, 170, sr.; Jax Lapata, Bellevue, 5-10, 177, Jr.; Ross Davidson, Salem, 6-3, 173, jr.; Jackson Gula, Streetsboro, 6-1, 170, so.; Nico Farina, Struthers, 6-0, 165, sr.; Ben Wilcox, Hubbard, 5-9, 175, sr.; Arman Gable, Akron Buchtel, 5-10, 180, soph.
P: Demetrion Duvall, Akron Buchtel, 5-8, 145, jr.
2022 Division V All-Ohio Football Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Dane Nauman, Marengo Highland
Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Davis, North Union
Coach of the Year: Casey Mohler, Liberty Center; Jake Buchholtz, Springfield Northeastern
First Team Offense
QB: Miles Miller, Burton Berkshire, 5-10, 160, jr.; Marcel Blasingame, Coldwater, 6-1, 175, sr.; Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-4, 185, sr.; Gage Cline, Richmond Edison, 6-6, 215, sr.; Tyler Johnson, Centerburg, 6-2, 205, sr.; Cade Houseman, Springfield Northeastern, 6-0, 185, sr.; Billy Skripac, South Range, 6-2, 200, sr.
RB: Case Boos, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, 157, sr.; Mason Oliver, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-10, 200, sr.; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 220, sr.; Jaksan Price, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, 206, sr.; Dane Nauman, Marengo Highland, 6-0, 215, jr.; Jake Clark, Germantown Valley View, 5-11, 195, sr.; Jake Gill, Norwayne, 5-10, 190, sr.
WR/TE: Brayden Richards, Perry, 6-1, 177, jr.; Cam Robinson, Willard, 6-0, 180, jr.; Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, 185, sr.; Blake Brumbaugh, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-1, 180, sr.; Max Autry, Madeira, 5-11, 190, sr.; Ryne Shackelford, LaGrange Keystone, 6-0, 195, sr.; Brody Pumneo, Navarre Fairless, 6-1, 160, sr.
OL: A.J. Kifus, Perry, 6-5, 290, sr.; Landon Bockelman, Liberty Center, 6-3, 260, jr.; Kade Woods, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 225, soph.; Alex Baer, McDermott Northwest, 6-1, 255, sr.; Quinten Leasure, Barnesville, 6-0, 305, sr.; Ethan Lane, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-4, 285, sr.; Chase Bromagen, Germantown Valley View, 6-4, 225, sr.
K: Connor Estep, Wheelersburg, 5-11, 160, jr.
First Team Defense
DL: Owen Box, Liberty Center, 6-3, 265, sr.; Evan Homan, Coldwater, 6-3, 274, sr.; Jacob Ridener, Oak Harbor, 6-0, 205, soph.; Jarett Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, 230, sr.; Jake Brown, West Milton Milton-Union, 5-10, 240, sr.; Conner Cravaack, Madeira, 6-5, 225, sr.; Hawkeye Hickman, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-0, 235, sr.; JD Crouse, South Range, 6-3, 215, sr.
LB: Uzonna Nzekwe, Beachwood, 6-3, 235, sr.; Ty Covill, Conneaut, 5-9, 160, sr.; Lincoln Barnes, Ironton, 6-0, 205, sr.; Matt Parsons, Richmond Edison, 6-1, 200, sr.; Owen Davis, North Union, 6-3, 210, sr.; Gavin Degroat, Germantown Valley View, 6-0, 205, sr.; Michael Mulvihill, Blanchester, 6-2, 195, so; Keegan Sell, Akron Garfield, 5-11, 185, jr.
DB: A.J. Stroud, LaGrange Keystone, 5-10, 160, sr.; Caleb Anthony, Columbus Africentric, 5-6, 160, fr.; Cooper Brown, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-4, 186, sr.; Austin Stidham, Germantown Valley View, 5-8, 165, sr.; Antwon Brooks, Reading, 6-2, 180, sr.; Luke Yoder, Navarre Fairless, 5-11, 170, sr.; Josiah Cahill, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-0, 165, sr.
P: Carter Blake, Belmont Union Local, 6-2, 185, sr.
Second Team Offense
QB: Aidan Rogers, Harvest Prep, 6-2, 205, sr.; Logan Yoder, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-10, 160, sr.; C.J. Hannahs, Barnesville, 5-9, 155., sr.; Konner Rodick, LaGrange Keystone, 6-2, 185, sr.; Hayden Rickard, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, 200, sr.; Tayden Carpenter, Ironton, 6-0, 190, sr.; Caden Henson, Germantown Valley View, 6-3, 180, jr.
RB: Zack Rice, Conneaut, 5-11, 185, sr.; Carson Dominique, Archbold, 5-10, 210, sr.; Daniel Barnhart, Zane Trace, 6-1, 220, sr.; Taison Starr, Barnesville, 5-9, 180, jr.; Teegan Ruhl, Fredericktown, 6-1, 180, sr.; Tim Davis, Brookville, 5-10, 160, sr.
WR/TE: Josh Brown, Burton Berkshire, 5-10, 165, sr.; Landen Wilson, Ironton, 5-10, 170, sr.; Mason Mossbarger, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-1, 165, sr.; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton, 6-4, 220, sr.; Dylan Haggy, Springfield Northeastern, 6-0, 173, sr.; Gavin Chinn, Utica, 5-11, 160, jr.; Shane Lindstrom, South Range, 5-7, 170, sr.
OL: Jordan Pickerel, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, 191, sr.; Devin Montalbine, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-1, 250, sr.; Caleb Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-2, 260, sr.; Ashton Ellis, Richmond Edison, 5-11, 190, sr.; Rashad Debose, Harvest Prep, 5-9, 220, sr.; Bronson Stacy, Brookville, 6-3, 240, sr.;
K: Jace Madzia, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-2, 190, sr.
Second Team Defense
DL: Brian Cox, Perry, 6-0, 195, sr.; Lane Stewart, Zane Trace, 6-0, 190, sr.; Johnny Sabinski, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, 255, jr.; Dalton Wilson, North Union, 6-2, 236, sr.; Xavier Cain, Harvest Prep, 6-3, 315, sr.; Ernest Pierce, Harvest Prep, 6-0, 190, jr.; Grant Edgington, Madeira, 6-3, 275, sr.; Bailey Ryan, South Range, 6-2, 260, sr.
LB: Owen McKoon, Perry, 6-0, 175, soph.; Evan LaCivita, Huron, 5-10, 185, sr.; Trevor Carter, Ironton, 6-2, 210, sr.; Ty Shawger, Zanesville West Muskingum, 5-11, 190, sr.; Hunter Pendleton, Minford, 6-4, 230, sr.; Connor Corbett, Heath, 5-7, 170, soph.; Connor Yates, West Milton Milton-Union, 6-5, 210, sr.; Tyler Remish, South Range, 6-0, 190, sr.
DB: Keith Colvin, Lorain Clearview, 6-0, 155, jr.; Marcus Medina, Milan Edison, 6-0, 175, jr.; Devin Farley, Tontogany Otsego, 6-0, 170, jr.; Grady Hutchinson, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-0, 200, sr.; Jayonn Saunders, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-7, 136, soph.; Ty Reali, Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 165, sr.
P: Connor Yeager, Batavia Clermont Northeastern, 6-4, 200, soph.
Third Team Offense
QB: Walter Moses, Perry, 6-3, 165, soph.; Brayden Bayles, Heath, 6-0, 175, jr.; Alex Davis, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-1, 180, sr.; Blaise Sizer, Waynesville, 6-4, 195, sr.; Carson Colucci, Navarre Fairless, 6-0, 170, sr.
RB: Jayden Studio, Perry, 6-1, 193, jr.; Matthew Orr, Liberty Center, 6-0, 190, sr.; Jaqui Hayward, Oak Harbor, 5-10, 165, jr.; Jaquez Keyes, Ironton, 6-0, 215, sr.; Brent Thompson, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori, 6-0, 215, jr.; Nick Heisser, Madeira, 6-1, 210, sr.
WR/TE: Steeler Leep, Fairland, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth, 5-9, 164, sr.; Lukas Gilland, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-0, 155, soph.; Jacob Carrico, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-11, 170, sr.; Bryce Sipple, Blanchester, 6-1, 185, jr.; Ayden Leon, South Range, 6-3, 205, sr.; Alec Delsginore, Cardinal Mooney, 6-2, 205, sr.
OL: Jason Brent, Burton Berkshire, 5-10, 224, soph.; Camron Carreras, Lorain Clearview, 5-8, 315, sr.; Ethan Ranzenberger, Port Clinton, 6-3, 305, Sr.; Braden Klosterman, Coldwater, 5-10, 220, sr.; John Geiger, Centerburg, 6-5, 310, sr.; Chasen Allison, Blanchester, 6-1, 270, sr.; Max Mobley, Madeira, 6-2, 265, sr.; Tom Fox, Navarre Fairless, 6-2, 240, sr.
K: Caleb Harris, Highland, 5-11, 150, sr.; Sean Leonard, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-2, 190, soph.
Third Team Defense
DL: Josiah Longo, Lorain Clearview, 5-9, 160, soph.; Javen Gaines, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 270, sr.; Dalton Hesselbart, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-1, 181, sr.; Marshall Meade, Barnesville, 6-0, 190, soph.; Desmond Davis, Cincinnati Gamble Montessori, 6-4, 250, jr.; Ya'Va Harris, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-10, 211, sr.; Carson Colucci, Navarre Fairless, 6-2, 165, jr.
LB: Elijah Southern, Burton Berkshire, 5-11, 225, sr.; Charlie Frederick, Chagrin Falls, 5-10, 165, sr.; Cannon Endicott, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-2, 175, sr.; Zane Brownfield, Piketon, 5-8, 170, jr.; Caleb Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-10, 160, sr.; Mekhi Johnson, Columbus Africentric, 6-1, 190, jr.; Bradyn Gibbs, Germantown Valley View, 6-1, 175, sr.
DB: Jake Burkons, Beachwood, 5-11, 185, jr.; Wyatt Payne, Conneaut, 5-8, 155, jr.; Chase Miller, Archbold, 5-8, 170, jr.; Alexander Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, 170, sr.; Brady Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2 170, sr.; Keegan Mehr, Brookville, 6-0, 160, jr.
P: Krayton Kern, Archbold, 5-9, 165, Sr.
Honorable Mention
QB: Carter Langley, Zane Trace, 6-3, 180, jr.; Peyton Jackson, Fairland, 5-9, 173, jr.; Jordan Ermalovich, South Point, 6-0, 170, sr.; Jordan Schulz, Alexander, 6-3, 190, jr.; Griffin Cleland, Meigs, 5-10, 175, jr.; Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth, 5-11, 138, sr.; Mitchell Irwin, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 190, sr.; Hayden Cassidy, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-11, 160, jr.; David Dorsten, Mariemont, 6-0, 185, sr.; Zane Zeiter, Liberty Center, 6-1, 190, sr.; Kameron Garlock, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-10, 165, sr.; Ashton O’Brien, Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, 180, jr.; Sawyer Hamsher, Orrville, 5-9, 155, jr.
RB: Conlee Burnem, Meigs, 5-10, 155, jr.; Jeffrey Pica, Minford, 5-9, 210, jr.; Wyatt Brackman, McDermott Northwest, 5-11, 230, sr.; Talan McClurg, Richmond Edison, 5-10, 190, jr.; Ethan Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-9, 170, sr.; Jake Calodney, Columbus Academy, 5-11, 195, sr.; Caylan LeMaster, Centerburg, 5-9, 160, sr.; Jake Mott, Batavia Clermont Northeastern, 5-10, 195, sr.; Brayden Doran, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5-8, 170, sr.; Jerremiah Wolford, Delta, 6-0, 225, sr.; Jesse Grace, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, 200, sr.; Nate Blasiole, Mantua Crestwood, 5-9, 190, so.; Nick Vesey, Champion, 5-11, 185, sr.
WR/TE: Zach Shackelford, LaGrange Keystone, 6-1, 175, soph.; Lincoln Garlock, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-9, 155, sr.; Brycen Hunt, Fairland, 6-0, 155, jr.; Brayden Hanshaw, South Point, 6-3, 175, soph.; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jeffery Bishop, Portsmouth West, 5-11, 181, jr.; Cole Tipton, Portsmouth West, 5-11, 165, jr.; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-4, 235, sr.; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, 180, jr.; Eric Lattimore, Wheelersburg, 5-9, 145, sr.; Tre Rex, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-5, 175, sr.; Slater Sampsel, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-2, 180, sr.; Trey Bossaller, North Union, 5-11, 160, sr.; Chris Brown, Harvest Prep, 6-1, 165, jr.; Cadence Varner, Pleasant, 5-10, 155, sr.; Jonathan Ricketts, Carlisle, 6-2, 165, sr.; Hayden Buhro, Oak Harbor, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Dwayne Moody, Youngstown Liberty, 5-11, 160, jr.
OL: Jimmie Palmer, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-1, 235, jr.; David Kramer, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, 205, sr.; Daren Christine, Conneaut, sr.; Spencer Brower, Zane Trace, 6-1, 210, jr.; Noah Patterson, Ironton, 6-2, 255, jr.; Steven Rhodes, Fairland, 6-0, 248, sr.; Alex Jenkins, Piketon, 5-11, 225, sr.; Cabot Arbaugh, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-4, 270, sr.; Andrew Neary, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-2, 275, jr.; Cohen Cabot, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-10, 218, sr.; Carson Causby, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, 209, sr.; Connor McKenzie, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-0, 220, jr.; Drue Duncan, North Union, 6-2, 270, sr.; Landon Pedigo, Highland, 6-0, 260, sr.; Preston Ross, Harvest Prep, 6-0, 230, sr.; Dirk Konrad, Reading, 5-11, 240, jr.; Nathan Abazi, Huron, 5-10, 210, sr.; Jon Wiczen, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-3, 260, jr.; Cody Brugmann, Mantua Crestwood, 6-2, 230, jr.; Gus Valentine, South Range, 6-0, 240, jr.; Adam Garloch, Cardinal Mooney, 6-3, 310, sr.; Tino Merlo, Cardinal Mooney, 6-5, 280, sr.
K: Salvatore Vargas, Burton Berkshire, 5-8, 155, sr.; Cameron Manner, Huron, 5-10, 150, soph.; Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-2, 175, sr.; Zach Roth, Portsmouth, 5-10, 168, jr.; Justin Kaup, Coldwater, 6-2, 190, sr.; Ethan Bittence, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, 155, jr.
DL: Trevor Otley, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-8, 170, sr.; Greg O’Hern, Lorain Clearview, 5-11, 175, jr.; Jaydon Anderson, Conneaut, 6-0, 225, soph.; Zach May, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, 245, sr.; Hayden Brannigan, Zane Trace, 5-11, 210, sr.; Zion Martin, Fairland, 5-11, 212, sr.; Nick Wright, Chesapeake, 6-0, 190, sr.; Lane Waggoner, Richmond Edison, 6-0, 150, jr.; Wyatt Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-0, 180, jr.; Jonas Paugh, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, 230, sr.; Chandler Stevens, Highland, 5-10, 190, sr.; Slade McClaskey, Liberty Union, 6-3, 240, jr.; Daylen McIntyre, Heath, 5-10, 166, jr.; Lawson Wade, Mariemont, 6-2, 265, jr.; Matt Wilkerson, Waynesville, 6-4, 230, jr.; Jaleel Rayford, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-0, 200, sr.; Will Desmond, Cardinal Mooney, 6-2, 210, jr.; Jeff Brenner, Cardinal Mooney, 6-0, 210, sr.
LB: Nate Glanc, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-10, 210, sr.; Ayden Cruz, Lorain Clearview, 6-1, 170, jr.; Carson Cinniger, Willard, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Trenton Kruse, Liberty Center, 6-0, 175, jr.; Gabe Chapa, Archbold, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Bryce Hesselbart, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, 187, sr.; Isaac Waller, Alexander, 6-1, 200, soph.; Brenden Truett, Portsmouth, 5-6, 200, sr.; Andrew Huck, Bidwell River Valley, 5-5, 150, sr.; Landon Hutchinson, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 160, jr.; Casey Carpenter, Barnesville, 5-10, 180, soph.; Payton Keller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-0, 185, jr.; Kauelen Smith, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, 205, sr.; Marchello Cox, Harvest Prep, 5-11, 190, jr.; Harold Hacker, Columbus Academy, 5-11, 200, sr.; Vincent Eadicicco, Reading, 6-0, 195, sr.; Dylan Horsley, Norwood, 6-0, 185, sr.; Adam Meyer, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-8, 180, sr.; Luke Raines, Smithville, 6-3, 195, sr.; Logan Boyd, Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 220, sr.; Luke Belcher, Wooster Triway, 6-0, 185, jr.
DB: Landen Kruse, Liberty Center, 6-0, 175, jr.; Micah Oliver, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-1, 180, jr.; Amari Felder, Ironton, 5-9, 190, sr.; Parker Hutton, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-11, 185, jr.; Antwone Johns, Coshocton, 6-0, 180, jr.; Decker Lancaster, Richmond Edison, 5-11, 145, sr.; Emmanuel “EJ” Jenkins, Columbus Academy, 5-9, 170, sr.; Hayden Kline, Highland, 5-8, 140, jr.; Isaac Morrison, Lewistown Indian Lake, 6-2, 165, sr.; Mason Drummond, Genoa Area, 5-10, 175, sr.; Elijah Stanley, Creston Norwayne, 6-0, 190, sr.; Dennis Clark, Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 170, fr.
P: Drew Dossman, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-2, 180, jr.; Jeremy Reber, Apple Creek Waynedale, 6-0, 160, jr.
