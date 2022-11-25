The last time Brandon Hanna ran into Ted Ginn Sr. was last summer at the “Build a Bridge Foundation” in Canton.
“We had a short conversation,” Hanna recalled of meeting the Cleveland coaching icon. “He said if I ever needed anything, let him know.”
As it turned out, this past week Hanna did need something from Ginn, namely some game film on his team for Jefferson’s Week 15 matchup.
“So, I let him know,” the Falcons coach said.
Hanna will see Ginn once again, this time from across the sidelines when Jefferson meets Cleveland Glenville in the Division IV state semifinal at Perry High School’s Alumni Stadium on Saturday night.
Ginn, 67, has been involved with coaching longer than Hanna has been alive.
In an article written for the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame, which he was inducted into in 2013, he is referred to as “an evangelist and a Pied Piper because he rewrote the game plan for high school football in Cleveland.”
Ginn has turned the Tarblooders into a powerhouse program that routinely sends players to Division I colleges and often on into the NFL.
His coaching resume includes his son Ted Ginn Jr., who played at Ohio State and had a 14-year career in the NFL, and Troy Smith who won the 2006 Heisman Trophy award also playing for Ohio State. Glenville has also produced other notable players, including former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones, who led Ohio State to College Football Playoff wins over Alabama and Oregon and a national championship after the 2014 season.
Hanna said he’s respected the coach and program long before he ever thought about the possibility of coaching against him.
“I’m just honored and blessed to line up against a guy who I would consider a legend when it comes to Ohio high school football,” he said. “The things he’s done for the kids in that city are phenomenal and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Hanna, a 2007 Lakeside graduate, said he first became acquainted with Ginn when he was playing quarterback for the Dragons.
Ginn would bring his team to Ashtabula every summer for the first scrimmage of the year.
“It was always at Lakeside and it was always a great time,” he recalled. “Playing against these guys that you knew were going to these big time programs, that was an awesome feeling.”
After the regular season, Hanna said he’d continue to follow the Glenville program as they battled in the state playoffs.
“Me and my Uncle Willie, God rest his soul, [we] used to take trips all postseason my four years of high school,” he said. “We’d travel around and watch Glenville. I’m very familiar with who they are and what they are about.”
This week, Hanna knows that just as he and his uncle traveled, Saturday there will be football fans from all over northeast Ohio coming out to see the legendary Ginn lead his team into a game with a trip to the state championship on the line.
As thrilled as he is for the opportunity to coach in it, Hanna also said it’s the type of game that he wishes he could have played in.
“Oh man, I tell my guys I’d love to suit up and give everything I got for them,” he said. “As a coach I’m just as excited for the kids for this opportunity.”
The Tarblooders come into the game with a record of 13-0 (they had one game canceled). Only ywo games were close — a 20-14 win over Olentangy LIberty in Week 3 and a 27-21 win over Avon in Week 4.
Olentangy lost in the Division I regional finals last week, while Avon also lost in the Division II bracket.
Hanna knows all about Ginn and the talent on his team, but he also knows how big this opportunity is for himself and his program.
“I’m looking forward to meeting him in the middle of the field,” Hanna said of Ginn. “He’ll have his team prepared and we’ll try our best to have ours prepared to make it the best game we can. We’ll see how it goes and go from there.”
