For Izabella Hanek, swimming is the ‘ultimate stress reliever.’
Rather than cruise in the same event that got her to the state swim meet a year ago though, the Jefferson junior took on the challenge, and the stress that comes with competing in a couple of the most competitive events the sport of competitive swimming has to offer.
Once again, Hanek advanced to the state meet and once again, she is the Ashtabula County Swimmer of the Year as voted on by the county coaches.
The returning state qualifier from a year ago, Hanek led the Falcons by swimming a variety of events throughout the season, setting new personal records in just about every event she competed in.
The logical path back to Canton and the state meet, would be to focus on the 100 backstroke, in which she reached state in last year as a sophomore.
Steve Hanek, her father as well as her coach, had a different plan, though.
“I made up my mind by the middle of December that I was going to push her away from the backstroke and have her out of her comfort zone.”he said.
The decision was made to have her swim in the 50 and 100-freestyle events.
She actually swam the 100 freestyle last season, but was disqualified at the district meet.
Getting back to Canton in the event she fouled on last year, and a second event, provided Hanek with a sense of satisfaction but also left her with unfinished finish.
“I wanted to make all-state,” she said. “I didn’t actually end up doing it, but it’s still OK, because I swam and I swam really well and I swam a really competitive event.”
The freestyle events are considered the most competitive events of swim meets. The ones who place high are typically considered the best in the state, not just the best in their event. The races are often very tight. The slightest flaw could cost the swimmer dearly in a race.
It’s usually reserved for the best athletes to show up at the pool ... athletes with a lot of upper-body strength acquired from hours spent in the weight room pumping iron.
Hanek did not exactly fit the bill.
“I’m at a disadvantage because these other girls ... they have huge biceps, triceps, shoulders and calf muscles,” she explained. “They see me and it’s like ‘Hi guys.’”
Hanek was able to laugh at herself, maybe it helped to keep her calm before her event started.
“I was very nervous,” she said. “With those events, you do one thing wrong and your entire race is messed up because they’re so fast, you mess up and you have to pray that everyone else did something wrong too.”
At state, Hanek swam the 50 in a time of 24.34 and the 100 in a time of 54.26. Her 100 time was good for 17th place out of 24 in the event, and was just .02 of a second shy of qualifying for the finals.
As it turned out. though, her night was not over quite yet.
“I actually got to swim in a swim-off,” she said. “The time I had in the swim-off, it would have been 12th in the state.”
The swim-off occurred because she finished tied for 17th in the preliminaries. Since the top 16 make the finals, the 17th spot is reserved for the alternate.
After all other events had finished, and Hanek, along with her father, had been there for nearly seven hours. She jumped in the pool again, posting a time of 53.4.
“She had a beautiful race,” Steve Hanek said. “If she would have swam that time in the finals, it would have been the 12th fastest time in Division II in the state.”
Though her time did not count, it was a great way to end her season.
“I knew subconsciously that I’m up there and I can do it,” Hanek said. “It’s such a shock knowing you can swim with the top 24 swimmers in the state, it’s just crazy.”
“It’s a huge confidence builder,” her father said. “Going into her senior year, especially.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.