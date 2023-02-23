CANTON — Two Ashtabula County swimmers earned their way to the finals today in the Division II portion of state swim meet at the C.T. Branin Natorium after preliminaries on Thursday evening.
Jefferson senior Izzy Hanek finished sixth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.89. Geneva sophomore Nathan Reigle placed seventh in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:44.2.
Both swimmers can finish no lower than eighth in the state competition this evening back in Canton.
The pair also will swim in a race to determine the ninth to 16th placers as well.
Hanek is in 12th place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.85.
Reigle sits 12th in the 100 freestyle, swimming a preliminary time of 47.94.
Hanek is competing in her third straight state meet, but qualified for the finals for the first time. She is planning to continue her swimming career at Edinboro University.
Jefferson coach Steve Hanek said his daughter swam two excellent swims. He said he thought she would have a chance to do well at the state meet this year after her experience the last two years.
“She is a really hard worker,” Steve Hanek said.
Geneva coach Julie Mirabell said Reigle is the first Geneva swimmer to ever qualify for the state meet. She said making the finals as a sophomore will set the stage for his future as well.
“It is super exciting,” she said.
Mirabell added the atmosphere was amazing for the competition.
Reigle said he has swam before a lot of people in AAU swimming competitions as well as sectional and district events the last two years.
Edgewood sophomore Tyler Hill set a personal record in the 500 freestyle, covering the distance in 5:02.17. He moved up from 31st qualifier to 26th, but did not earn a spot in today’s meet.
All three swimmers compete for the Great Wave swim team and compete year round.
“Last year I went to Ithaca, New York,” Reigle said.
The three competitors from three different schools are part of a larger network of support, the coaches said.
“It is such a great community to help him improve,” Warriors coach Gretchen Hill said.
She said Mirabell, Hanek and Chardon coaches all help area swimmers to improve.
Shortly after Reigle got out of the pool on Thursday evening he was back, assisting Hill during his 500 meter swim.
