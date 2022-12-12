When he first started playing golf, Josh Furman worked to make sure his putting could be solid enough to pick up strokes on his competitors.
Furman developed a good short game and as the lefty golfer got older and bigger, he outdrove many on the golf course by hitting his driver around 270 yards.
The senior started playing golf at age 9 and attended youth camps. He began competitive golf during his eighth-grade summer starting with the North Coast Junior Tour and working with the Jefferson High School golf team.
Furman was named a first-team all-county golfer this past season after finishing second in the county tournament shooting 38 for nine holes. He also took third in the Northeast 8 Athletic Conference after posting an 83 for 18 holes.
That hard work paid off for Furman as he is joining Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa. to major in computer science and play golf.
“Playing college golf has always been the end goal,” Furman said. “I’ve been working towards that for a long time and it’s like a dream come true. Even though it’s [NCAA] Division III, it feels a lot bigger than that.”
Furman was able to learn from some of the area’s best former high school golfers, including Westminster freshman golfer Zach Ashba, who graduated from Jefferson in 2022.
“My teammate last year Zach Ashba committed last year and that opened my eyes to (Westminster),” Furman said. “Definitely him and Brock Bean were members of the Hickory Grove Golf Course series and then they graduated. I’m going to play with them all summer long, they’re amazing golfers. So just learning from them was good.”
Selecting Westminster came after visits to about 10 schools and a meeting with the team’s coach in November.
Furman was impressed with the facilities that included two golf simulators, a massive putting green, and weight room specifically for the golf program.
“They also won a championship the past couple of years, and I want to keep that winning streak,” he said.
Furman also plays baseball at Jefferson and was the starting second baseman last spring for the Falcons.
Playing baseball since he was little played a role to shape how he swings the golf club.
“I’m right-handed for a lot of things,” Furman said. “But I golf left-handed and also bat left-handed and I throw right-handed. I became a lefty in golf because of baseball.”
Furman said his parents, Rick and Melissa Furman, are very happy that he will play golf at Westminster and thanked them for their dedication to helping him play.
He also thanked his coach Scott Barber for getting the Falcons on the map in terms of exposure and success on the golf course.
Barber has coached the Jefferson program for about 30 years
and has had seven
golfers go on to play college golf, including a couple of players who made careers for themselves in the golf industry.
During his first few years of coaching, Barber also coached Rick Furman back in his high school days.
“It’s been really good working with Rick his dad and all the kids in the community and great to talk about the ‘remember whens,’” Barber said.
He noted that Furman put in a lot of time working on his craft during the past offseason.
“Josh has really picked up on the game in the last few years. He benefited from having that great group of seniors we had last year,” Barber said. “He’s taken his game to another level and is following in their steps.
“Westminster is a good fit for him. Josh is one of the smartest kids I know and will definitely use that to his advantage academically and in the golf program. This is what happens when you put the right work in and it paid off for him.”
