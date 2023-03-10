COLUMBUS — Brogan Fielding was all about experiencing the state wrestling tournament Ohio style on Friday.
It was that way until about 15 seconds into his first match, when a cut above his eye burst open.
For the Falcons junior who transferred in from New York this year, he experienced his first taste of state tournament wrestling at the Schottenstein Center.
Fielding not only fought off a tough opponent in Watterson’s James Lindsay, but he had his forehead wrapped like a mummy and the distraction of a wound above his right eye. Throw in a stalling call from the official and it made for quite a tournament debut.
By time six minutes of wrestling along with a few minutes of blood time had expired though, though, Fielding moved on to today’s quarterfinals after a 5-2 opening-round win in Division II 132 pounds.
The cut was suffered in practice a few days ago, and didn’t waste any time becoming a factor.
“Right away he hit it, and it opened right up,” Fielding said of the wound. “I’m a warrior, though/ I never really wrestle that well in my first match anyhow. As long as I get that win, whether it’s a 2-1 match, a tech-fall or whatever.””
After a scoreless first period, Fielding (45-2) chose down and hit an escape early in the second period, then scored off a single leg attack late in the period for a 3-0 advantage that really put him in command.
Though he scored when he needed to, Fielding said he dealt with his share of adversity.
“I was a little mad at first,” he saod. “It’s like I have to deal with this now on top of the Ohio State tourney, but you know I love it.”
He said the injury seemed to affect him the most while on his feet.
“I was not hitting some shots I should be hitting because I’m worried it is going to pop open and mess up the whole match,” Fielding said.
Up 3-0 in the neutral position chosen by Lindsey to start the third period, Fielding gave up a stalling point, but then responded immediately with a strong single-leg attack for a 5-1 advantage and control of the match.
“I thought the referee was trying to take matters into his own hands with the stalling call, trying to make it his own match,” Fielding said.
The way he responded to it, however, is what makes him a legitimate contender for a state title.
“That’s what I pride myself on, my wrestling knowledge,” Fielding said. “Honestly, I didn’t think I should have been called for stalling, but the ref feels that way, let me just prove that I can take him right down.”
The cut above his eye and officiating were all distractions, not to mention what he called ‘a stingy opponent’, but Fielding did what he needed to do.
He got off the mat with his arm raised and was able to get ready for this morning’s second round of the upper bracket.
“I”m done for the day, so just get some good rest [Friday], eat some good food and get ready to move on to the semis,” Fielding said.
Jefferson coach Cody Lewis said they chose to tape the cut right away rather than use blood time to try stopping it.
Even aside from the injury, the coach knew full well what type of challenge Fielding would have to deal with.
“We had a little hiccup last week at the sectional tournament where we lost that semifinal match,” Lewis said. “That put us in as a three [seed] and against a district runner-up.
“A lot of district runner-ups can be pretty tough. I think, though, Brogan was the better wrestler and he was a little more physical and that helped him that match. But, you don’t want to let kids hang around, we need to put more points on the board.”
Fielding is scheduled to face Defiance sophomore Mason Ducat in his first match today. Ducat (48-4), who finished first at the Norwalk District, won his first-round match by a tech fall.
