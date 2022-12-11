Staff Report
Five county wrestling teams ventured to Painesville for the two-day Riverside Rumble on Friday and Saturday.
Jefferson led the local contingent with a four-place finish, scoring 240 points.
They finished after Indian Valley with 345.4 points, Brecksville 255.5 and GlenOak with 254.
Other county teams in attendance included: Conneaut, which took eighth with 169.5 points; Lakeside, 12th, 130.5; Geneva, 13th, 129.5 and Saint John, 21st, 25.
Brogan Fielding recorded first at 138 pounds for the Falcons. He registered an 18-3 tech fall over Indian Valley’s Gavin Hostetler in the finals.
Conneaut’s Amari Bowers claimed the 144 championship. He notched a 2-0 decision over Indian Valley’s Quake Beatty for his title.
Also for Jefferson, Reed Edgar placed second at 190; Mason Pawlowski, third, 285; Jacob Lewis, at 120 and Braden Dietrich, 165, both fourth, 120; D.J. Partridge, fifth, 150 and Wade Woodworth, seventh, 215.
In addition to Bowers’ win, Daren Christine was second at 285; Scotty Edwards, fifth, 215 and Owen Taylor 150 and Vincent Krenisky, 190, both sixth for the Spartans.
The Dragons had six wrestlers in the top-eight of their respective weight class.
Derek Briggs at 126 and Christian Fleissner, 157, were both fifth; Lucas Eland, 113 and King Wright, 165, each sixth; Jacob Strailey, seventh, 138 and Abi Ortiz, eighth, 215.
Dominic Palmisano paced the Eagles, taking third at 144.
Also for Geneva, Ayden Gillespie posted fourth at 126, while Will Dushney, 113 and Kenny Pavlisin, 190, both eighth
The Heralds received an eighth from Aiden Heath at 165.
