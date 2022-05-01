JEFFERSON — A contestant in all five finals during the Ashtabula County Tennis Tournament helped Jefferson to victory on Saturday.
The Falcons scored 33 points, besting Lakeside (27) and St. John (26) on their home courts.
“Definitely a great day of competition. Always good to get the county together,” Falcons head tennis coach Brandon Hanna said.
He said the four teams at the top of the tournament — Jefferson, Lakeside, St. John and Geneva — are consistently good and provide strong competition.
Hanna said it was tough to predict the results of the tournament because of the challenging weather area teams have faced this spring.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said of the large amount of matches canceled this spring.
Lakeside senior Joey Varckette won the county first-singles championship over Jefferson sophomore Jensen Yarosh 6-4, 6-4.
“Ever since my freshman year, I have wanted to win the all-county tournament at the first-singles position, and this win meant so much because of that,” Varckette said. “I played some of my best tennis during the tournament, and I needed to because my opponents were all great players.
“On top of that, my coaches helped me through it all. Without them, I could not have accomplished anything, so I owe a lot to them and the great support I have had all season.”
Hanna said Yarosh is a good player that is only going to get better.
“He is learning to respond under pressure and we are happy to have him for two more years,” Hanna said.
Yarosh and the rest of the Falcons have improved by playing teams like Poland, Hawken and Erie McDowell.
Hanna gave a special credit to assistant coach Louis Murphy. He said Murphy teaches the techniques of the game and the ‘smarts’ of the game.
Murphy graduated from Geneva High School and played at Edinboro University, where his squad had qualified for the NCAA Division II Tennis Championships until the bitter disappointment of the spring of 2020, when the season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“i greatly appreciate him,” Hanna said.
Murphy also ran the tournament.
“I think it went well,” he said of his first administration of a large tennis tournament.
Lakeside coach Clark Hewitt said he was happy for the beautiful weather for the event, and pleased with his team’s performance.
“I am very proud of my guys,” Hewitt said.
The county tennis season would normally be winding down at this time of year, but thanks to the weather many matches are still on the schedule.
“We still have nine or 10 matches to play,” Hewitt said. “We are looking at one of our most positive season we’ve had in a lot time.”
The Dragons are 9-4 heading into today’s match against Geneva.
St. John Coach Todd Nassief said he was happy with his team’s third-place performance and only missing second place by one point.
“I think it was great,” he said.
Geneva finished fourth with 22 points, followed by Edgewood (14), Grand River Academy (9) and Conneaut (7).
In the other championship matches, Jefferson’s Evan Valtman beat St. John’s Jimmy Severino at second singles 6-3,-6-2 and St. John’s Jacob Timonere defeated Jefferson’s Brandon Furman 6-3, 0-6 and 10-5 in the tie breaker.
The Jefferson first doubles team of Brett Bellas and Ben Feick beat Lakeside’s Ty Hamilton and Matthew Surbella 7-5, 4-6 and 11-9 in the tie breaker, while the Falcons’ second-doubles team of Zach Locy and Joe Burns topped St. John’s Danny Hutchins and Sebastian Aughinbaugh 7-5, 4-6.
For the Eagles, Isaac Riddell, at first singles; Ari Loveridge and Owen Emmett, first doubles and Nathan Miller and TJ McCoy, second doubles, each placed third.
For the Warriors, Vinnie DeGeorge, at second singles, and Mason Feather and Evan Rantanen, second doubles, each took fourth.
The Spartans received sixths from Steven Hagstrom at second singles, Connor Bramer and Joey Bowen first doubles and Hayden Chiarelli and Alex McAdoo second doubles.
