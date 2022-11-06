Staff Report
For a second straight week, the Jefferson Falcons will head to the Youngstown area for a playoff game.
The Falcons are scheduled to play Canton South in a Division IV, Region 13 semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at South Range High School in Mahoning County.
“We’ve played there a couple of times,” Jefferson senior Wade Woodworth said.
Both teams in the Northeast 8 Conference, Jefferson played at South Range in the 2019 and 2021 seasons.
Starting this week, the remaining rounds of the postseason are played at neutral sites until the state championship contests, which are at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton in early December.
Also, unlike the first two rounds, which were all on Friday nights, the divisions starting this week will be split between Friday and Saturday.
Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Friday, while Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday.
Last Friday, Jefferson played at Girard in Trumbull County for a second-round game, and came away with a 26-20 win.
The Falcons (9-3), as the sixth seed, are in their third playoffs, the others in 1999 and the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.
Canton South, from Stark County, is also 9-3 on the season. They have defeated Salem 28-21 and Lisbon Beaver 56-48 in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
The Jefferson-South winner is slated to face either West Branch (11-1) or Akron Buchtel (7-4) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at a neutral site.
Pairings shown with regional seed and record.
Designated home team listed first (higher seed).
Division I
All games Friday, 7 p.,m.
Region 1
• 1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (8-3) at Euclid Community Stadium
• 2 Medina (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (8-3) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 2
• 4 Perrysburg (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-5) at Fostoria Memorial Stadium
• 2 Springfield (10-1) vs. 3 Centerville (10-2) at Northmont Premier Health Stadium
Region 3
• 1 Gahanna-Lincoln (11-1) vs. 4 Pickerington Central (9-3) at St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
• 2 Upper Arlington (10-2) vs. 3 New Albany (9-3) at Westerville Central High School
Region 4
• 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-1) vs. 5 Mason (10-2) at Middletown Barnitz Stadium
• 2 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) vs. 3 West Chester Lakota West (12-0) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division II
All games Friday, 7 p.,m.
Region 5
1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (8-3) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
2 Painesville Riverside (11-1) vs. 3 Hudson (12-0) at Maple Heights High School
Region 6
• 1 Avon (11-1) vs. 5 Olmsted Falls (10-2) at TBA
• 2 Medina Highland (12-0) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (11-1) at Perkins Firelands Health Stadium
Region 7
• 1 Massillon Washington (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field
• 2 Uniontown Lake (11-1) vs. 3 Westerville South (11-1) at Dover Crater Stadium
Region 8
* 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-0) vs. 4 Kings Mills Kings (11-1) at Mason Atrium Stadium
• 3 Trenton Edgewood (11-1) vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (7-5) at Little Miami Panther Stadium
Division III
All games Friday, 7 p.,m.
Region 9
• 1 Chardon (10-1) vs. 13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-3) at Boardman Stadium
• 2 Canfield (10-1) vs. 3 Youngstown Ursuline (10-2) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 10
• 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (9-2) vs. 5 Mansfield Senior (10-2) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
• 6 Norton (10-2) vs. 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (7-5) at North Royalton Serpentini Stadium
Region 11
• 1 Thornville Sheridan (11-1) vs. 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (11-1) at Lancaster Fulton Field
• 2 Jackson (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-1) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
Region 12
• 1 Hamilton Badin (12-0) vs. 4 Wapakoneta (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
• 2 Mount Orab Western Brown (11-1) vs. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Bellbrook Stadium – DL Holmes Field
Division III
All games Saturday, 7 p.,m.
Region 13
• 1 Beloit West Branch (11-1) vs. 13 Akron Buchtel (7-4) at Ravenna Portage Community Bank Stadium, Harry Gilchrist Field
• 6 Jefferson Area (9-3) vs. 7 Canton South (9-3) at South Range Reminder Athletic Complex
Region 14
• 1 Cleveland Glenville (11-0) vs. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium
• 2 Millersburg West Holmes (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (11-1) at Marion Harding Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium
Region 15
• 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (9-3) vs. 9 Columbus Bishop Ready (8-3) at Newark White Field
• 2 Steubenville (10-2) vs. 3 Columbus East (10-1) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 16
• 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (12-0) vs. 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-5) at Lakota West Firebird Field
• 2 Cincinnati Taft (10-2) vs. 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (7-5) at Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Division V
All games Friday, 7 p.,m.
Region 17
• 1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-6) at Girard Arrowhead Stadium
• 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (12-0) vs. 3 Perry (10-2) at Solon Stewart Field
Region 18
•Liberty Center (12-0) vs. 4 Coldwater (11-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium
• 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (11-1) vs. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) at Napoleon Buckenmeyer Stadium
Region 19
• 1 Ironton (12-0) vs. 5 Portsmouth West (11-1) at Portsmouth Clark Athletic Complex
• 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-0) vs. 6 Wheelersburg (9-3) at Nelsonville-York Boston Field
Region 20
• 1 Germantown Valley View (11-1) vs.
5 Cincinnati Madeira (11-1) at Fairfield Alumni Stadium
• 2 West Milton Milton-Union (11-0) vs. 6 Brookville (11-1) at Xenia Doug Adams Stadium
Division VI
All games Saturday, 7 p.,m.
Region 21
• 1 Kirtland (12-0) vs. 4 Dalton (10-2) at Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
• 2 Mogadore (10-0) vs. 6 Cuyahoga Heights (9-2) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Region 22
• 5 Columbus Grove (10-2) vs. 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
• 2 Ashland Crestview (12-0) vs. 3 Columbia Station Columbia (12-0) at Medina Ken Dukes Stadium
Region 23
• 1 Beverly Fort Frye (11-1) vs. 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (8-4) Lancaster Fulton Field
• 2 Nelsonville-York (11-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (8-4) Philo Sam Hatfield Stadium
Region 24
• 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. 4 Versailles (9-3) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
• 2 Harrod Allen East (11-1) vs. 3 New Madison Tri-Village (11-1) at Bellefontaine AcuSport Stadium
Division VII
All games Saturday, 7 p.,m.
Region 25
• 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (10-1) vs. 4 Salineville Southern (11-1) at Canfield High School
• 3 Danville (10-2) vs. 10 Lucas (6-6) at Clear Fork High School
Region 26
• 1 McComb (11-1) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (8-4) at Ottawa-Glandorf Titan Stadium
• 2 Antwerp (12-0) vs. 6 Gibsonburg (10-2) at Liberty Center Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium
Region 27
• 1 Newark Catholic (9-1) vs. 5 Waterford (9-3) at Logan Chieftain Stadium
• 2 Hannibal River (11-1) vs. 3 Caldwell (11-1) at St. Clairsville Red Devils Stadium
Region 28
• 1 Ansonia (11-1) vs. 5 New Bremen (9-3) at Greenville Harmon Field
• 2 Fort Loramie (10-2) vs. 6 Minster (8-4) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
