JEFFERSON — Twenty-four hours made a big difference for the Jefferson boys basketball.
The Falcons recovered from a physical three-point loss to Girard on Friday by defeating Pymatuning Valley 73-62 on Saturday night.
Jefferson coach Rob Pisano said rebounding was the focus of the team's plans against the larger Lakers, who came to Jefferson 7-1. He said he was happy with the effort coming off the loss to Girard.
"I think we played pretty darn good," Pisano said as the Falcons kept defensive pressure on the Lakers and boxed out well in the paint.
Pisano said Jefferson has had just three home games the Falcons find themselves at 7-3 with three difficult games to come over the next week.
"We are battle tested," he said of games at Struthers, Madison, Poland and Girard.
Jefferson went into halftime with a 36-31 lead and quickly added to the lead with a strong start to the third quarter. The lead increased to 12 pints by the end of the third quarter.
Pisano said Joe DeGeorge, 31 points, and Anthony Covetta, 28 points, led the scoring as usual. He said they will be the Falcons' top scorers throughout the season.
Pisano said the players have accepted their roles well. He said the team will need a little more scoring from a few players, including senior Grant Hitchcock, who is just getting his basketball legs under him after a long run in the state football playoffs.
PV coach Ryan Shontz was disappointed with his team's performance.
"it was the worst game of our season. I didn't get the boys off the bus ready to play, and it showed," he said.
Shontz said the performance did not represent the team he knows the Lakers can be.
"We need to have five guys with concerted effort and focus and we didn't have that," he said.
Shontz said that is especially true on defense. He said the team runs a difficult defense that requires intensity or it won't work.
Tyler Britton led the Lakers with 18 points and Blake Kzrnaric added 15.
The Falcons are scheduled to play Niles on Tuesday, Struthers on Friday and Edgewood on Saturday. Pisano said the previous three games and the three to come repesent one of Jefferson's most difficult stretches of the season.
PV also doesn't get much of a break. The Lakers play Badger on Tuesday in Kinsman. The Braves are 11-0 and have been man- handling many teams along the way.
