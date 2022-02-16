GIRARD — Abbie Rafferty’s 3 with 5:17 left in third quarter to vault Girard High School’s girls basketball team ahead of Jefferson by 16 points.
The Falcons started to chip away at the host Indians’ lead into single figures, but couldn’t overcome Girard in Wednesday’s Division II sectional semifinal, 46-34.
Monica Devine found Darbie Skytta in the post with 1:58 remaining to cut Girard’s lead to 39-33, but could get no closer as Girard went on a 7-1 run to end the game — mostly from the foul line.
Girard (15-7) shot 9-of-16 from the line in the fourth quarter, but was 8-of-9 from the charity stripe in the final 1:14 to seal the victory.
The Indians’ Sieasia Triplett paced her team with 13 points, while Mia Malito and Seyhan Dede each had 10.
Jefferson (10-13) overcame 16 first-half turnovers to rally in this contest where the Indians outscored the Falcons 17-4 in the second quarter. Jefferson led after one quarter, 9-7.
“I think there was a little bit of nerves,” Jefferson coach T.J. Furman said. “In that first half it seemed we were bobbling the ball that we don’t normally do. We got our composure going in the second half. We came out with more intensity and were ready to play.”
Jefferson’s seniors Devine and Taylor Skinner were 5-foot-9 and 5-11, respectively. They used their long arms to disrupt the Girard passing lanes.
“The length has helped us all year,” Furman said.
Skinner paced Jefferson with 15 points, with 11 coming in the second half.
“Taylor was more aggressive in the second half,” Furman said. “She’s been more aggressive the last couple of games, just attacking the basket. She was trying to get her teammates more involved in the first half, but she really was more aggressive in the second. That’s how we were able to come back.”
Devine, Skinner and Trinity Alexander are the team’s seniors.
“They’re just solid basketball players,” Furman said. “We’re going to miss them. All three of my seniors are special girls.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.