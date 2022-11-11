When you’re still playing football at the time of season when most people are getting ready for basketball, it’s kind of tough to think business as usual.
But that’s the attitude the Jefferson football team was keeping, or at least trying to keep this week as the Falcons prepared for tonight’s Division IV, Region 13 semifinal game against the Canton South Wildcats at the South Range Reminder Athletic Complex in Beaver Township, Canfield.
Going where no Jefferson team has gone before and no county team has gone for several years, the Falcons have no doubt received their fair share of attention in the hallways at school as well as from the community.
For Jefferson coach Brandon Hanna, though, it’s just been about keeping things the same as they’ve always been.
“I called up my old high school head coach, Tom Bruney, a legend in my eyes,” Hanna said. “I asked him, ‘What do we do?’ especially this week with the extra day. His advice was to just keep it the same as I could, make everything feel the same. We’re just trying to stick with the flow of last week. That part’s tough, I’m learning as I go.”
The Falcons enter the game with a record of 9-3 and have won four in a row, including playoff wins over Poland and last week at Girard.
The Wildcats also sit at 9-3 and were seeded seventh in the region, one spot below the Falcons.
While Jefferson has relied on a physical running game that is reflective of Northeast 8 conference football, this week they’ll have to be ready to confront a passing attack unlike any they’ve ever seen.
Canton South’s Poochie Snyder has thrown for an average of 280 yards a game this season to go with 32 touchdown passes. Last week in the Wildcats’ win over Beaver Local, he completed 17 of 27 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Aside from that, he ran for another 256 and five more scores.
It’s the type of stat line to give any coach nightmares.
“We definitely have our hands full,” Hanna said of the opposing quarterback. “On film, it doesn’t look like a lot of teams have been able to get to him in the backfield. We’ll try to put some pressure on him and hopefully figure out who he is under pressure.”
Either throwing the ball or running it, Snyder is primarily the guy for the Wildcats. In the last 10 games, they’ve handed the ball off to another player just a handful of times.
“We’ll treat him like a running back,” Hanna said.
On the receiving end, Snyder has two great pass catchers that the Falcons have to contend with — Xavier Williams and Tavon Castle.
‘Williams looks like a basketball player going up for a rebound every time the ball is thrown his way,” Hanna said. “The other guy, is a great possession receiver, he always knows where the sticks are. Those three players make a great combination, the other guys are role players, but those three, we’ll definitely have our eyes on them and try to slow them down and keep them off the field the best we can.”
The more encouraging news for Jefferson is that as much as the Wildcats can light up the scoreboard, they seem to give up quite a few points as well.
Last week they gave up 48 to Beaver Local. The week before they allowed 21 against Salem. During the regular season they gave up 30 points or more six times. Both games were won by only one touchdown.
Like Canton South, Jefferson is led by its quarterback when it comes to just about everything offensively. Grant Hitchcock has passed for more than 1,000 yards this season and run for nearly another 1,500.
Trent Hodge and Kaige Bozcar have combined for over 100 receptions and just under 1,000 yards to go with 14 touchdowns. The two players also have a combined 500 rushing yards.
Hanna said not to expect to see anything out of the Falcons’ offense that they haven’t done all season.
“You have to trust your guys,” he said. “We trust the process, we’ve bought into our system. Our system is what it is. It has gotten us to this point and we’ll stick with it. The thing about our offense is we’re really versatile. We’re extremely battle tested and we’re not here by accident. These kids have worked extremely hard to get to this point and if we can go out there and play Jefferson football, it’s going to be one heck of a night.”
While the plan has been business as usual, the coach said the extra fanfare that has surrounded the team has been awesome.
Last week the team bus received a police escort off the parking lot to Route 11. On the return back home, they were greeted by a welcoming party waiting for them.
“We are grateful that the community has shown up for us,” Hanna said. “It’s great to feel that pride and get that support. We’re appreciative and grateful. I guess an old school coach would call it a distraction, but for us, we’re just appreciative.”
Playing football into November is something no one at Jefferson is familiar with.
Hitchcock would normally be getting ready for basketball while guys like Wade Woodworth and Mason Pawlowski would be in the wrestling room.
Hanna said all of his players have done a great job of staying healthy and able to overcome the aches and pains of the past 12 weeks on the gridiron.
“I told [basketball coach] Rob Pisano I hope to still have Grant tied up two weeks from now when you open with Edgewood,” Hanna said. “These guys have done a great job of preparing their bodies. It goes to show you the type of training that we do, the stretching, the yoga, everything that goes into preparing our bodies, these guys have done a great job with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.