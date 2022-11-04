GIRARD — On Friday night, the Girard Indians were in the playoffs for the 13th time.
The Jefferson Falcons, on the other hand, made their debut last Friday.
But one never knows what’s going to happen in the playoffs, and the Falcons, as the sixth seed, beat the Indians 26-20, the third seed, to advance in Division IV, Region 13 tournament action.
Jefferon had to beat a Girard team that had defeated the Falcons 21-6 during the regular season.
They had to face a big athletic quarterback that could beat a team his legs as well as his arms.
They had to find a way to win on a night where they fumbled the ball away twice in the second half and allowed the Indians to recover an onside kick.
They had to win on a night when it looked certain they were going to let a two possession lead in the fourth quarter slip away.
When it was all over, Falcons coach Brandon Hanna had a little trouble finding the words to say.
“I’m just extremely proud of them,” the coach said. “Our kids deserve this moment. This is one heck of a league, one of the toughest leagues in Northeast Ohio.
“Girard is one of the top teams in the league. These kids have been getting beat up for three years, but at some point they were going to punch back.”
Jefferson came out punching. It started on the Indians’ first possession of the game when the Falcons came up with a stop on fourth down.
Six plays later, quarterback Grant Hitchcock threw a perfect pass to Kaige Bozcar, who made an over the shoulder catch for a 6-0 lead.
The Falcons defense had three fourth-down stops and forced two turnovers.
“It’s grit,” Hanna said of the defense setting a tone. “We wear it, we talk about it, we walk it, we believe it.”
Defense set the tone, but it was Hitchcock that refused to allow his team to lose.
The senior ran for 214 yards on 31 carries and threw for another 75 yards and two touchdowns. In the games crucial moments, he came up with the plays that broke the home team.
Hitchcock cited the offensive line for their efforts, but he did plenty of improvising on his own.
Hitchcock had a 27-yard touchdown run on the Falcons first possession of the second half to give his team an 18-13 lead.
Then early in the fourth quarter, on third and 10, he dropped back to pass, then pulled the ball down and took off 61 yards to give his team a first and goal.
Two plays later, Hitchcock took it around the left end and muscled his way over the goal line for a 7-yard touchdown run and 26-13 lead.
He made plenty of big plays, but his consistent 3-5 yard runs kept the chains moving and the Girard offense off the field.
The touchdown and 2o-point conversion pass to Trent Hodge gave Jefferson a two possession lead for the first time in two weeks.
When Hitchcock intercepted Girard quarterback Stephen Sims on the ensuing possession, it looked like the game was over.
But, the senior’s only mishap of the night was a fumble back to the Indians, giving them possession at the Falcons 46 and 5:44 to play.
It was the second week in a row that he had a fumble. It was Girard’s big-time players making plays after the turnover, though.
Sims found Domenico Simone who made a juggling catch for a 27-yard touchdown to pull the Indians back to within one score.
Moments later, they recovered the onside kick, setting themselves up at midfield with 3:42 to play in the fourth quarter. Sims threw two incompletions but then connected with Bob Alejars for 17 yards and a first down to the Falcons 35.
On the next play, though, Sims coughed it up, and the Falcons defense was all over it. Nobody smiled bigger than Hitchcock.
Jefferson had it back at its own 20 with 3:15 to play and Girard still with two timeouts.
After two runs netted just three yards, Hitchcock called his own number and picked up the yardage his team needed to move the chains.
Next up for Jefferson is Canton South, a 56-48 winner over Lisbon Beaver, in the regional semifinals at a place to be determined on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.