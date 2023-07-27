In 2021, Tatianna Matuz committed to Lakeland Community College for academics and softball.
After two successful years and earning her associate’s degree at Lakeland, the former Jefferson star has decided to transfer to Baldwin Wallace University, where she will continue with her studies and athletic career.
Seth Gilman, Matuz’s coach at Jefferson, believed from her time in high school that she could be successful at the collegiate level.
He remembers her sophomore season at Jefferson when Matuz struggled at the plate a little bit and how she worked hard to improve.
“She worked very hard to change her skill set and change her quickness and power and things of that nature,” Gilman said, “So you know, she was able to be coachable, which is huge and that just sort of played into being successful.”
Matuz led the Lakers this season in several statistical categories, including batting average (.471), hits (40), runs (31), RBIs (27), doubles (nine) and home runs (three).
In her two-year college career, Matuz compiled 86 hits in 179 at-bats, for a .480 batting average.
She also notched 60 runs scored, 65 RBIs, 21 doubles and 12 home runs.
In 2022, she was named an All-OCCAC (Ohio Community College Athletic Conference) first-team selection as an infielder.
Matuz originally attended Lakeland because it allowed her to stay close to home while still playing the game she loved.
After Lakeland, she looked to continue on and the Division III Ohio Athletic Conference school located in Berea fit the bill.
“I just wanted to find another university that would be close to home where I could continue my studies at and still play the game of softball,” Matuz said, “Baldwin Wallace had all of that for me.”
She remembers her time at Lakeland with fond memories and believes that it was a very good place to start her first two years.
As Matuz prepares for a new chapter in her life, she is excited for more than just an opportunity to continue her softball career. She is also enthused to earn a bachelor’s degree in exercise science while at BW.
The second Matuz visited BW, she knew she was going to the right place.
“I loved BW right when I stepped on campus,” she said, “It felt like home.”
BW finished the 2023 season with a 28-16 overall record and placed third in the Ohio Athletic Conference with a 12-6 mark.
The Yellow Jackets won two games in the OAC Tournament before falling in the OAC Tournament championship series.
Matuz understands that softball has afforded her with many opportunities and she is more than appreciative of the game.
To her, the game means more than it does to most people.
“The sport just has a deeper meaning to me personally, it’s something I can go do and have fun while doing it with the people I love,” Matuz said.
As she prepares for this upcoming season, Matuz remembers back to the support she has had along the way.
Matuz is extremely appreciative of her past teammates at Lakeland for creating an environment that encouraged people to improve.
She is also thankful for her parents who continued to push her to be the best she can possibly be.
