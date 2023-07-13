TJ Skinner is making great strides in college track.
Starting his collegiate career at Mount Vernon Nazarene, the Jefferson graduate recently completed his senior season at Ashland University.
“My senior year at AU was amazing,” Skinner said. “From the friends I made to my accomplishments on the track it was truly my best year of college yet. I am excited to see what this coming year brings for my fifth year that I am picking up to continue running.”
In the spring season, he earned a Great Midwest Championships title in the men’s 110 hurdles at 14.27 seconds.
“It was a great moment,” Skinner said. “My fastest time of my career and it could not have come at a better time and also a great moment that I got to share with my teammate DJ [Duncan], who placed second in that race. Was great being back at the top of a podium.”
Skinner also claimed All-Midwest Region laurels by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) in mid-May
Th top-five individuals in each event from each region earned all-region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-three relay team. Only USTFCCCA member programs are eligible for awards.
During the indoor season, Skinner advanced to the 2023 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Virginia Sports Beach Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He ran the 60 hurdles in 8.12 to place 14th in the preliminary running events.
“Making indoor nationals was really a great experience,” Skinner said. “I’ve made nationals three times previously in the NAIA before I transferred, but it was a whole new level running at the Division II National Meet.
“I even got to race against a now world championship bound hurdler in Cordell Tinch so getting that experience really showed where I want to get to. I didn’t perform like I wanted but it definitely made me hungry to get back.”
Competing in the 60 hurdles, Skinner was one of 16 Ashland University men and women to earn All-Midwest Region indoor track and field laurels, announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
The top five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region distinction, in addition to each member of the region’s top three relay teams. The regions used for this award — Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West — match those used during the cross country season.
Skinner began running track in seventh grade.
“He is a pure athlete, running and track comes natural to him.” Falcons coach TJ Furman said.
Furman said Skinner did not start the JHS track program running hurdles.
Initially a sprinter, Skinner moved to hurdles his sophomore year and excelled.
By his senior year of high school, Skinner finished second in the Division II state 110 hurdles in 2019.
During his high school days, he had a rival and friend, Liam Boivin, of Lakeview.
“Liam challenged me to be better,” Skinner said. “During high school, I would beat him, and he would beat me.”
Boivin placed fourth in the 110 hurdles the same season Skinner was second.
After graduating from Jefferson, he went to Mount Vernon Nazarene University, competing for three years.
“When I was state runner up my senior year of high school, I knew that I could have a future in this sport,” he said. “When I started running hurdles, something clicked and it was natural.”
He advanced to the NAIA nationals twice in the 110 outdoor hurdles and once in the 60 indoor hurdles.
Skinner said his training with his coach is different every day, as he watches film and pushes himself on a totally different level.
“My goal is to run post collegiately, I want to run at the USA championship, I want to run at the Olympic trials.” he said. “I work every day to make those dreams come true.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.