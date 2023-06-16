Jeremiah “Boogie” Knight always believed that his ability to play football would take him far.
The Jefferson graduate may not have envisioned as far as the other side of the globe, though.
Knight, who is Ashtabula County’s all-time leading rusher, will be play football in Japan this fall for the Asahi Challengers of the X-League.
The X-League is the top professional football league in Japan.
It was founded in 1971 as the Japan American Football League, and changed its name to the X League in 1997.
The season starts at the end of August and the championship is in January.
It may not have been the road he was hoping to take, but Knight said he’s thrilled about the new life he’ll be experiencing.
“Yeah, it’s exciting,” he said. ‘It’s also a bit nerve wracking. Being from Jefferson, Ohio and having never been out of the country, but, I’m excited to get in tune with that culture while also being able to play the game I love and make a difference.”
After a college football career that saw him go from a preferred walk-on at Ohio State to Akron to Louisiana Monroe, Knight had hopes
of playing in the National Football League dashed, at least for now, last month when he wasn’t picked in the draft.
Though he did not receive a phone call from a general manager, he has not given up his dream.
But he is content to put it on hold for a bit and perhaps take a different route to the NFL.
“It was a really tough pill to swallow at first,” he said of not being drafted. “But, I’m very strong in my faith and I look at it as everything happens for a reason. I’ve heard a lot of good things about this league, a lot of NFL players and Power 5 [college programs] go through it. They reached out to me, offered me a contract and I’m excited about the opportunity.”
Knight was projected as a late-round pick in the draft, but also aware that his senior season was derailed by a concussion suffered the first week of the season, which could make team leary.
After a couple of
stellar seasons at Akron, Knight transferred to ULM.
In his first season, 2021, led the Warhawks with 45 receptions for 588 yards and three touchdowns.
Last year, though, dealing with the lingering effects of the head injury, those numbers slipped to just 19 catches for 170 yards and one score.
“I tried to play through the concussion,” he said. “I didn’t tell anyone, but it got worse and worse each week to where I couldn’t see the ball and every time I got hit, I saw flashes of white.”
Knight missed three games because of the injury and was never really able to get on track the way he did at Akron or the year before at ULM.
But going to Japan, he’s looking for a chance at redemption.
“I didn’t have the year I wanted to have,” Knight of his senior year of college. “A lot of [NFL] teams would like to see me in a developmental league. So, I get the chance to show them I can still play.”
While playing football, Knight earned a degree in sports management and is just one semester shy of completing his masters degree in criminal justice.
The thought of giving up football and falling back on his academics was something he said he gave thought to, but not quite yet.
“At one point I thought ‘maybe this isn’t for me.’ Football has been my life, but for some reason God has not allowed me to have it the way I want him to.
“But, I love football too much and I’m not ready to give it up. I’m gonna take whatever route I have to make my dreams come true. Playing in a professional league overseas might be the route that God has for me. I prayed over it and the opportunity came.”
Knight is back in
the area for the next month and offering speed and football mentoring for anyone interested before leaving for Japan.
He is also introducing a clothing line “Kn1ght_Time.”
He asks that anyone interested in learning more can connect with him on Facebook or Instagram.
