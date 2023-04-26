What has been a lifetime dream has a chance to become a reality this weekend for Boogie Knight.
The 2017 Jefferson graduate and Ashtabula County’s all-time leading rusher started at Ohio State as a walk-on, then played collegiately at Akron three years, before transferring to Louisiana-Monroe.
He is hopeful of having his name called this weekend during the NFL Draft which runs from tonight to Saturday in Kansas City. There are seven rounds and 259 total selections.
Knight’s dream of playing in the NFL has been around since the time he was 5 years old. After a strong 2021 season with ULM, he began to really believe it could be a reality.
“My entire life I believed it was going to happen,” Knight said via an email. “I knew I was gonna get there, I knew it would be an uphill battle. But, when I got to ULM and had a really good junior year, I started to see it right there in front of me.”
At Akron, he was a three-year letter winner and accumulated nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards. As a wide receiver, Knight led the Warhawks in the 2021 season with 45 receptions for 585 yards and three touchdowns. He had 824 all-purpose yards, earning him a second team All- Sun Belt Conference selection.
Knight’s senior season, though, was a different story. He suffered a concussion the first game of the season and missed three additional contests. He finished the season with 19 receptions for 170 yards.
Knight surpassed 3,000 career all-purpose yards in his time between Akron and ULM with a 37-yard reception from quarterback Chandler Rogers in the second quarter at Georgia State last November.
Despite not putting up big numbers in his senior season, Knight is still confident in his ability.
At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, he may not be the prototype receiver that goes off the board early in the draft. But Knight believes his quickness, agility and ball catching skills will make him a valuable asset to an NFL team.
“I think there is a huge need for my guys with my skill set, especially in the NFL over the last five years or so,” he explained. “A small shift slot receiver that has great hands and has the toughness to make plays after the catch and has the ability to return kicks and punts as well.”
Knight is expected to be a late-round selection. Several teams have contacted him expressing interest, including Miami, Dallas, Houston, New York Jets, and others have all been in contact with him.
Knight said he will watch the draft with some family and close friends this weekend. He’s hopeful of getting a call, but understands that he may not.
“I’m projected as a late round pick,” he said. “Best case scenario I’ll get drafted, but if not, I’ll sign with a team after the draft as a free agent. You never know what teams are going to do. I’m prepared for anything.”
But if the phone does ring with an NFL team on the other end, he’ll certainly be ready for that as well.
“It’ll be bittersweet,” Knight said. “It will be great to check this goal off my list and see all the hard work pay off, but like I said I’ve always believed this would happen even when nobody else believed it was possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.