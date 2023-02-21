NEW WILMINGTON — Adjusting to the speed of the college game has been the biggest challenge for Westminster College freshman Bobby Ray.
Ray, who scored more than 1,000 points at Jefferson High School, was placed in the rotation during the first game of the season.
He started for the 14-12 Wildcats (12-8 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference).
As the fifth seed in the conference tournament, the Wildcats fell to No. 4 Chatham College 85-76 in a quarterfinal round game to end the season.
Ray's father, Mark, said his son put on 25 pounds and is learning to play all the positions.
"I couldn't be more proud of him," he said. "I was surprised he started at his sixth game."
The future is bright for Westminster as two freshmen start and two others are seeing a lot of time.
"Bobby has been great for us this year," Westminster coach Kevin Siroki said. "He put on 20 pounds of muscle over the summer so that helped him arriving on campus. He’s hard to guard because he can play inside and out. He can make threes, plus take smaller guards on the post."
Ray, a 6-foot-6 guard, said the college game has been a great fit for him with many of his friends coming to New Wilmington to see him play.
"It's definitely way faster," he said after a recent game vs. Thiel College.
Ray, who earned Ashtabula County Player of the Year honors for boys basketball last season, said it was easier to take advantage of slower play in high school, but that is no longer an option.
"He’s still adjusting to the college game which is a lot faster and players that can do same thing that he can do," Siroki said.
Ray said he loves his coaches and teammates.
"The future is bright," he said. "They have me playing a lot of different positions.
Ray said foot speed has been the biggest challenge.
He added during the early stages of the season he was covering smaller faster players that would just blow by him on the way to the backed.
"I try to shuffle as much as I can," Ray said of his emphasis on footwork.
For the season, Ray played in 25 games, which included 19 starts. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
Ray scored a season-high 22 points against Kent State Tuscarawas in December, and reached double figures in 10 games.
"He’s a hard worker and only get will get better," Siroki said. "He’s going to have a great career at Westminster."
Ray was pleased with the season, and suiting up for Westminster.
"I really enjoyed playing with my team and for the coaches," he said. "I wouldn't want to play for any other team."
