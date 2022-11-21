The Jefferson vs. Cleveland Glenville Division IV state semifinal football game scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday has changed venues, it was announced on Monday.
The game is now being played at Perry Alumni Stadium for location purposes.
It was originally scheduled to take place at Canal Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium
The Falcons (11-3) are making their first state semifinal appearance in football. After going 0-2 in two previous playoff appearances, Jefferson has defeated Poland 14-13, Girard 26-20, Canton South 49-35 and West Branch 41-37 in the postseason to reach this point.
The Tarblooders (13-0) won the Division IV, Region 14 championship by beating Van Wert 42-33 in the snow at Tiffin on Saturday night.
Glenville has also defeated Napoleon 46-8, Bellevue 43-6 and Elyria Catholic 54-7 in the postseason.
Steubenville (12-2) and Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0) are slated to play in the other state semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.
The two semifinal winners will play for the Division IV state title at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.