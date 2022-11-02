Playing a team for the second time can be a double-edged sword.
There is familiarity, but then again, it happens both ways.
This week the Jefferson football team, for the second time in as many weeks, will have a rematch against a regular season opponent. The Falcons travel to Northeast 8 Conference opponent Girard in a second round Division IV, Region 13 quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Girard enters the game with a record of 8-3 and defeated Hubbard 30-20 in a first-round playoff contest. The Indians defeated Jefferson 21-6 during Week 4 of the regular season.
Last Friday, Jefferson overcame a 7-0 halftime deficit, then exhaled when a 39-yard field goal attempt came up short to preserve a 14-13 win over Poland, a team the Falcons defeated 27-13 in Week 9 of the regular season.
Jefferson coach Brandon Hanna said he does not believe playing a team a second time creates an advantage for either side, but it does certainly change the preparation.
“It makes a big difference after playing four quarters of football with someone, then getting a couple more games and some film on them,” he said “They [Poland] did a great job scheming some things on us and we’re expecting the same thing from Girard, but at the same time we get the same thing on them.”
The Week 4 meeting between the Falcons and Girard saw a couple of teams that had been lighting up the scoreboard get dragged into a defensive slugfest.
“It was a battle,” Hanna said. “I think it was 7-6 at the half. They figured out some things in the second half and we just couldn’t get our offense going.”
Hanna and his staff will not only be trying to crack the Girard defense that held them to just one score, but also are tasked with having their own defense prepared to face more than one quarterback.
The Indians have deployed three different players under center in recent weeks.
“They’re doing a great job with all three of them,” Hanna said. “The scheme doesn’t change much. Number 9 [Stephen Sims] is a very dynamic player, he looks like a track star. [Number] 17 ]Dominick Tollone] is a bigger kid, maybe a bigger arm.”
Regardless of who they see under center Sims, Tollone or freshman Bryan Wilson, Hanna said the Falcons must do what they’ve done all season long.
Running back Michael Palmer has gained over 1,100 yards with 15 TDs.
“We’ve got to stop the run and make them put it in the air,” the coach said. “We have our hands full this week, but we’re scheming up defensively and we’re looking for it to be a tough ball game.”
The Jefferson defense had a strong effort in which they allowed only two scores, one off a short field, after Poland recovered a fumble deep in Jefferson territory.
Offensively, quarterback Grant Hitchcock and Trent Hodges carried most of the load. Hitchcock threw for 94 yards and ran for another 84, while Hodge had four receptions for 71 yards.
On the season, Hitchcock has rushed for 1,157 yards with 13 TDs and passed for another 855 and 11 touchdowns. Wade Woodworth leads the Falcons defense with 122 total tackles, including 22 for loss, with sacks and one interception.
“At this point in the season, you put the ball in your best player’s hands,” Hanna said.
The tension will reach a boiling point Friday night, but at the same time, being at a place no Jefferson team has ever gone before, has had its perks.
“The school is on a high right now” Hanna said. “It’s great walking down the hallways as a coach or as a player. Our band, our cheerleaders, have to give credit to them too. Jefferson is coming together right now and hopefully we can pack the house again this Friday.”
