GIRARD — With their top scorer idle for almost half of the game, Jefferson boys basketball coach Rob Pisano said a blowout against the Northeast 8 Conference’s best team would have surprised no one.
Instead, it was Pisano’s young Falcons who delivered a surprise, hanging in with Girard despite junior forward Joe DeGeorge’s early foul trouble.
The Indians (8-2, 5-0) won the battle of league unbeatens, 47-44, Friday at Girard High School. But the Falcons (6-4, 3-1) made them work until the final second to seal the victory with Bobby Alejars’ two free throws.
“I’m proud as hell,” Pisano said. “To make this a one possession game when our best scorer only played two quarters, what more could I ask for on the road?
“[These] kind of games, with adversity, just make you better. I can’t be more proud of how they fought through. Win or lose, I’m not concerned with that right now. They are the top team in the league at [5-0]. We were [unbeaten].”
DeGeorge had two fouls in the first quarter, then took his third with less than a second remaining in the opening quarter that saw the Indians open a 13-8 lead.
DeGeorge watched the second quarter from the bench before returning after halftime. But halfway through that quarter, DeGeorge was called for a charge and returned to watch the rest of the third.
“You take the leading scorer off of any team for two quarters, we could have got smoked, blown out of here by 16 or 17,” Pisano said. “I just give so much credit to our guys [for dealing with] adversity.
“We had to change our style of play [to be] a little slower than we normally would with Joey,” he said. “We had three sophomores play the majority of the game.”
One of them, Anthony Covetta, helped keep the Indians in reach with two 3-pointers in the second quarter. Girard outscored Jefferson 15-14 in that quarter for a six-point halftime edge.
Covetta scored seven more points in the second half to lead the team with 13.
Grant Hitchcock, the Falcons’ lone senior, scored nine points as did sophomore Dylan Beebe.
“He’s still adjusting to making those finishing layups, but I think he’s coming along,” Pisano said of Hitchcock who was a member of the Jefferson football team that advanced the Division IV state semifinals in the fall. “It’s hard to play your first game after four practices and jump right into the mix of things.”
“They have five seniors plus two seniors who come off the bench. That’s strength — you can get up and guard with seniors like that. You’re able to be more physical. I thought the game was a little too physical, but that’s not for me to decide”
Girard senior Thomas Cardiero scored a game-high 26 points and contributed 11 rebounds and a block.
Gus Johnson scored nine.
“We didn’t rebound that well,” Pisano said, “but part of rebounding is being physical.
DeGeorge said he was “proud’ of his teammates.
“They played just as hard as I did and they were able to score, even though I wasn’t,” he said. “They stayed right in the game.”
Not only has DeGeorge never had three fouls in the opening quarter, but he said he can’t remember ever fouling out.
“It’s just crazy ... three fouls in the first quarter and two offensive fouls [in the game],” he said. “We’ve just got to forget about this game. They are the number-one team in the county, supposedly, [so] we’ve just got to bounce back.”
The Falcons return to the floor tonight in a home game vs. Pymatuning Valley (7-1).
The Lakers have won four straight games.
