JEFFERSON — As the waning seconds of the Jefferson-Canton South Division IV, Region 13 semifinal playoff football game were winding down last Saturday, Jefferson Area Local School administrators were already planning the team's trip into the village after the victory.
The Falcons won the game 49-35 and earned the school's first trip to the regional final. They are slated to play Beloit West Branch today at Niles.
By the time Jefferson returned to the village, a law enforcement vehicle and buses formed a parade to celebrate the big victory.
Bill Painter, owner of Get Your Graphics, wanted to go to the football game, but decided it was more important to stay at home and create a banner to present to the team if they won.
"We just had enough time," Painter said of the large banner that was presented at the school when the team arrived back in town on [last Saturday evening]. "We hung it up on the cafeteria wall and they [the players] started signing it with sharpies."
Montrose Auto Group, who has a operation in Jefferson, also decided to participate in the community spirit and ordered a banner from him.
Painter said the 5' by 30' foot banner will hang on the west side of Route 46 across from the Montrose Auto Group property.
Other community groups also got involved in the Falcon spirit.
"The [jefferson Area] chamber and the village are very excited," Jefferson Village Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Fisher said.
She added the chamber and the village purchased an advertisement to be placed in the program for tonight's game.
Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio added,"We are proud of the Falcons [coming from] such a small town."
