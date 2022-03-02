Brandon Hanna has spent this past fall wandering the sidelines for the Jefferson High School Falcons football team, but his time under center earned him national honors.
The Falcons head coach and Erie Express quarterback was named 2021 Gridiron Developmental Football League Player of the Year honors. He earned honors for the second straight season as no play happened in the 2020 campaign.
Hanna, a 2007 Lakeside High School graduate, had 1,840 yards in total offense in nine games. He was 122-of-219 for 1,725 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 two-point conversions. Hanna added 40 carries for 115 yards with four touchdowns and five two-point conversions.
He also led the Express to a win over Inglewood (Calif.) Blackhawks in the GDFL National Championship game and was named the contest’s MVP. Hanna led Erie past Iredell County (N.C.) Warriors in January’s Bowl Game National Championship.
He holds team records for career passing yards (5,859), passing touchdowns (82), passing TDs in a game (nine), passing yards in a game (382), rushing touchdowns (32), pass attempts (725), pass completions (383) and total offense (6,481).
“Brandon is the leader every team wants and we are blessed to have,” said Express Director of Operations Paul Pennington in a news release. “He demands from his teammates no less than what he himself is winning to give, and that is 100%. He is a proven winner year in and year out and has led several teams to championships.
“There is not a team in the league that would not want Brandon leading their offense onto the field. This is a tremendous award and one he most certainly deserves.”
The GDFL has more than 60 teams around the nation, featuring players that were either on NFL rosters, practice squads or played arena football.
Hanna said one of his receivers was signed to an arena team.
The Jefferson coach received messages about potential tryouts.
“At this point I’m home and building a program,” Hanna said. “I have my family now. It’s definitely a blessing
to still be mentioned and still be thought
of. At this point I’m unsure.
“My main focus is building the Jefferson Falcons program. I was just doing this to have fun and show the kids. Coach just doesn’t talk about it. He can still play a little bit.”
How much does Hanna implement what he does on the field with Erie to his team at Jefferson? A lot of the Falcons players came to practices and games.
“It’s the exact same system that we ran for the Express that we run on Friday nights,” he said. “I’m the quarterback, but for the past two years I have been our offensive coordinator for the Express as well — just calling the plays from the field. I think that’s why it’s kind of a smooth transition Friday nights.”
Hanna said the Erie organization has had patience with him as he’s also working with Jefferson’s team in the offseason.
“I guess I’m lucky they accepted that. I love to put in the work,” Hanna said. “I wasn’t able to be as committed as I’d like to be. Staying in shape is doing it with the kids. I’m in the weight room with the kids at 6 a.m., three days a week. I’m training with our kids.
“Luckily I have those guys to keep me on my toes.”
He has three children: Maylee (12), Cayson (7) and Gianna (1) at home along with his girlfriend, Alyse.
Hanna said putting his helmet back on is
on hold as he’s
celebrating two national titles.
“That question is being asked, but right now it’s family time,” Hanna said. “We’re in the heart of our offseason at the high school. It’s kind of my main focus now. Just still enjoying the ring.
“I always love to show appreciation for the director of the Erie Express. Paul Pennington, our coaching staff and every teammate that put up with me this season. I’m also grateful to be the head coach and shout out to my kids of the Jefferson Falcon program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.