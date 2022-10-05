SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — History repeated itself on Tuesday afternoon as Edgewood’s Granison Hill won the Ashtabula County Boys Cross Country Championship for the second straight year.
On the girls side of the competition, Edgewood’s Tammy Liplin, who ran a 20:40, won by nine seconds over Grand Valley’s Anna Steimle
Hill was excited about winning the race as he would have had a chance to shave his dad’s head on Friday at a pep assembly.
The Warriors came up a bit short on the team side, but Hill was happy with his race winning in a time of 17:04 over a hilly course at Brant’s Apple Orchard.
Hill said he went out a little slower than normal because he knew the second half of the course is very challenging.
Hill added his time was a little slower than last year, but he won the race by 50 seconds over Grand Valley’s David Steimle,
Qualifying for the state cross country meet is a goal for Hill, a senior, after he was unable to finish the regional meet last year following an injury on the course.
Steimle said he is also aiming to qualify for the state meet in Division III this year after three years at the Division II level. He said he felt pretty good on Tuesday but it was a difficult courses.
Jefferson won the team title, scoring 47 points to Edgewood’s 54.
Geneva with 63 points; Pymatuning Valley 97; GV 118; Conneaut 141 and Lakeside 169 rounded out the team scoring. Saint John had just one runner compete.
“It’s always your goal to try and win,” Falcons coach T.J. Furman said.
He said Stephen Sly, third place, and newcomer Brogan Fielding, fourth, lead the way for the Falcons.
Furman said the country boys racing scene is very competitive this year.
“Anybody could have won,” he said.
Sly has been his No. 1 runner for two years and is rounding back into form after some injuries.
“He is such a good kid and he dose a lot of good for a lot of people,” Furman said.
Furman said Fielding moved to the area in August, but is preparing for wrestling as a main focus of his time.
Anna Steimle said she loves running and especially likes running through the woods. She said she hopes to race against Liplin again and come out victorious.
Geneva won the girls race by 28 points without their top runner Mya Evangelisa on the course.
Edgewood finished as county runner-up as Maddie Crooks followed Liplin, taking second overall in a time of 20:04.44.
Jefferson with a score of 65 and Conneaut at 75 were the other team scorers. GV, Saint John PV and Lakeside had individual runners compete.
Eagles coach Emily Long said the rest of her team stepped up.
She said the girls were told where they needed to be and followed through with the plan, placing five in the top 10.
Grace Dubsky led the way, finishing fourth with a time of 22:34.
Addy Reece, sixth in 23:44.44; Mackenzie Lyons, seventh, 23:48.71; Riley Andrusis, eighth, 23:53.60 and Ines Montaner, ninth, 23:58.26, also placed in the top-10 for Geneva.
