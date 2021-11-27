ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A stubborn full-court press helped the Jefferson boys basketball team force turnovers and fuel the fast break as the Falcons beat Pymatuning Valley 85-62 on Saturday night.
A 9-3 Lakers lead quickly dissolved and became a 17-12 deficit during the first quarter as the Falcons' press pushed the Lakers from one side of the court to the other.
Bobby Ray scored 37 points and John Castrilla added 25 to lead the Falcons.
Jefferson head coach Rob Pisano was happy with the desire and fight put forth by his team, but not overly happy with the overall performance. Pisano said he told Ray and Castrilla that he didn't think they shot particularly well, missing a lot of easy shots even though they scored a lot of points.
"We have a lot to get fixed," Pisano said of his team's overall performance, including sloppy aspects of the full-court defense that allowed for about 15 points more than he felt should have been scored by the Lakers.
Pisano said it was great winning an away game by such a wide margin, especially when the senior-dominated group had not been in front of fans for a long time.
"First game with fans these guys have seen since they were sophomores," he said.
PV coach Ryan Shontz said he couldn't think of too much positive from the game.
"Nothing," he said.
"We forgot that we wore the white shirts. We kept throwing to the black shirts. ... It was terrible," Shontz said of the many turnovers his team made while getting pressed. "Hopefully we will find something positive on Monday in practice."
The Lakers were led by Blake Krznaric with 17 points, followed by Robert Verba with 14 and Tyler Britton with 12.
It was the season opener for both teams.
