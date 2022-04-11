POLAND — The longest slide of Colin Reid’s career broke Poland’s baseball field.
Well, made it unplayable.
About 15 minutes into Monday’s Northeast 8 Conference soggy showdown between Jefferson and Poland, Reid scored from first base on Kirkland Lambert’s two-run double, giving the Falcons (0-3-1, 0-1) a 2-0 lead and sending the game into suspension.
“Yes, I did,” said Reid of tearing up the batter’s box.
“I had a feeling it would,” he said of his slide during a steady rain that was creating puddles around the infield. “I’ve never slid that far before.”
After the play, the umpires called time and gave Poland baseball coach Rich Murray and assistant Jack Hay 15 minutes to try to salvage the torn-up batter’s box.
Murray dumped an entire bag of drying agent then spread it around. His efforts were unsuccessful as more rain pelted the field.
The game was called with one out in the top of the first inning.
Because it’s a league game, play will resume with Lambert standing on second base.
Weather-permitting, Jefferson coach Scott Barber hopes the resumption comes today on the Falcons’ home field before the regularly-scheduled game with Poland (2-4, 2-1) begins at 5 p.m.
“I’m gonna push for [tomorrow],” he said as his players packed up their gear for the ride home. “Finish this one, then do [the scheduled game].”
Both teams warmed up with a light rain falling on the wet field.
“I thought it would get started, but I didn’t think it would end,” Lambert said.
Moments before Dom Elia’s first pitch, a Poland parent asked if anyone wanted the over or under on the game being called in 30 minutes.
No one took the over.
After Elia’s second pitch, the drizzle became steady.
Barber wasn’t surprised.
“Four batters,” Barber said. “The Powers That Be said we are playing [today] and had us come down here, so it is what it is.
“I didn’t think at 1 o’clock this afternoon that we were going to play. I don’t get to make those decisions when we are away.”
Elia needed six pitches and several new dry baseballs to catch Marc Wood looking at strike three to open the game.
Four pitches later, Detweiler took first base when he has hit with a pitch.
Reid forced Elia
throw nine pitches before he drew a walk to send Detweiler to second base.
Lambert smacked a 1-1 pitch into deep right-center field for two RBIs.
“It was a fastball outside,” Lambert said. “It was pretty slippery in the box, but after I got running, I had some traction.”
Starting at first, Reid had a trickier path.
“First to second wasn’t bad, but after I rounded second base, it got pretty slick,” Reid said of the puddles forming on the basepaths.
As the rainouts pile up, Barber said frustration is eased by his players willingness to work hard.
“We have a good group that doesn’t mind going inside and are working hard inside,” he said.
Lambert said the rainouts are “a little frustrating, but you have to get your work in and make up what you can in the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.