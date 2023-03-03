The John Carroll men's basketball team opened the Division III Championship Tournament with a 91-80 win over Albertus Magnus College on Friday afternoon in Oswego, New York.
The Blue Streaks (23-4) are scheduled to play Oswego St. in a second-round game at 5:45 p.m. today. Oswego St. defeated Marymount 80-62 in the second game at Oswego on Friday.
JCU is coached by Pete Moran. Matt Moran and Pat Moran are assistant coaches.
Pat Moran previously coached at Madison High School.
In the win over Albertus Magnus, the Blue Streaks took a 46-37 halftime lead. JCU outscored Albertus Magnus 45-43 in the second half.
"We didn't shoot a high percentage, but when you go to the offensive glass and grab 26 rebounds for 30 second-chance points, you are going to put yourself in a position to win a game," Pat Moran said. "I never heard a coach tell a player that you are too selfish rebounding the ball so stop crashing. That takes effort and a gang mentality."
Four Blue Streaks reached double digits for the Blue Streaks, led by Luke Chicone with 28 points. Chase Toppin scored 21 points, followed by Will Yontek at 17 and Henry Raynor 14.
Raynor also collected 11 rebounds for a double-double.
"Chicone and Toppin had huge games for us," Moran said. "They seemed to make the key plays to keep Albertus at arms length. Stakes are larger every time we step on the floor from here on out."
