Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Occasional rain and wind. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 33F. SE winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional rain and wind. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 33F. SE winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.