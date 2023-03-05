Staff Report
John Carroll University’s ride during the men’s basketball season stopped in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
After a 91-80 win over Albertus Magnus, the Blue Streaks fell to No. 6 Oswego State 66-61 in the second round at Oswego, New York on Saturday.
JCU closed the season at 23-5.
Trailing 33-30 at halftime, the Blue Streaks were outscored 16-2 start in the first five minutes of the half.
JCU mounted comebacks, reducing a 49-32 deficit to 49-39, then 54-46, and then 60-54, and with 48 seconds left. JCU cut the lead to 65-61, but couldn’t get over the hump.
Pete Moran is the Blue Streaks head coach. Pat Moran and Matt Moran are assistant coaches.
Pat Moran previously coached at Madison High School.
“The stars need to align when you play in a win or go home tournament and that didn’t happen for us,” Pat Moran said. “We picked the wrong day to not have a great shooting performance.”
Still, JCU turned an 8-16 mark last season into 23 wins and a second-round DIII tournament appearance with a large bulk of Northeastern Ohio high school players transferring.
“All things consider, with what we did this year [winning the Ohio Athletic Conference regular-season conference championship], and with almost everyone coming back, we not only plan to be playing in March 2024, but going deeper,” Moran said. “Our players got a taste, but with a good offseason and a year of experience of what it takes to be an elite team at this level, we want to stick around for dessert the next time we are invited.”
