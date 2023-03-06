For Jamie Harrison, there’s probably two guys that he’s not in a hurry to see again anytime soon.
One would be Streetsboro's Anthony Perez, who beat Harrison 14-1 in a Division II 120-pound district final on Saturday at Garfield Heights, one week after Perez pinned him at the Kenston Sectional Tournament.
The other though would be Padua's Giovanni Duniec, who took Harrison into overtime twice the last two weeks with Harrison getting the winning takedown each time for a 6-4 win.
Harrison, along with Noah Blough, is slated to competed this weekend in the state wrestling tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. They are the first two Madison mat men to qualify for state since Shayne Magda made it in 2018.
“It feels good,” Harrison said of reaching the state tournament. “I was pretty happy to win that match in overtime. After that, I had to slow down and breathe. It’s my last year, I want to make a statement at the tournament.”
Getting there meant rallying against Duniec, who jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the semifinal round. A loss would have sent Harrison to the bottom bracket, but a win would have punched his ticket to Columbus.
Harrison scored on a takedown in the second period when his opponent chose neutral, then tied the match with an escape in the third.
In overtime, Harrison said he planned on being the aggressor, but the defense mode worked out just as well.
“I needed to shoot a little bit more on him,” he said. “But, he wound up shooting the same exact shot as last week and I was ready for it.”
The opponent who beat him up along with the the one he beat twice in overtime will be once again in the same bracket Harrison, although they’re both on the other side of the bracket,. So if Harrison sees either of them again, it would have to be in the championship bout.
Harrison knows it would more than likely be Perez and in spite of the losses he took. He’d welcome another shot at him- — if it meant wrestling for a state title.
“Hopefully it’s him and I in the finals and we can show him something else,” Harrison said. “I’m slowly getting better against him. I choked last time and got put on my back, but I definitely feel I can pull something off against him.”
Blough also had to win a nailbiter to get to state
Madison’s 157 pounder was not even sure if he’d have a postseason or not as he was sidelined with a back injury late in the season.
After going 2-0 on Friday, Blough was pinned by eventual district champion Kaden King from Medina Buckeye. Blough came back in the bottom bracket, though, squeaking out a 3-2 win over Cleveland Benedictine's Christopher Baloney.
“That was probably the closest match I’ve had all year,” he said of his consolation win that put him in the third-place match. “I was pretty happy afterwards, but I knew I still had work to do.”
That he did.
After winning a close match, Blough lost an even closer one. Against Woodridge's Anthony Lahoski, Blough took a 5-4 lead with 50 seconds remaining.
Lahoski got deep with a switch looking for a reversal, but Blough kept his leg pinned against his chest until the final seconds. He still had his shoe when the whistle blew ending the match, but the official threw up two fingers giving Lahoski the match.
“It’s tough to ride a guy out that long,” Blough said of the final 50 seconds. “I felt like I had it, but you have to wrestle until the very end.”
A one-point win followed by a last second loss was a good reminder of how intense the competition could be this weekend.
“It just shows how good everyone is at this level,” he said.
Blue Streaks coach Andrew Tomaso said this is what his wrestlers will have to get used to.
“He did what you have to do,” the coach said. “Every match is going to be a close match. And getting Noah back from injury when we thought we lost him for the whole year. For him to come back and fight through and be a state qualifier, it says a lot for the kid.”
Harrison will take a mark of 32-7 to Columbus, and is scheduled to open state against Butler's Noah Moreland (52-3), the third-place finisher at the Wilmington District.
Blough checks in at 26-6, and is slated to start against St. Paris Graham's Luke James (35-7), who captured first the Wilmington District.
Tomaso said the district tournament was a good building block for Madison.
After several years of disappointment at the Division I level, Tomaso took nine wrestlers to Garfield Heights. Eight of them won at least one match and three of them placed. Jack Harrison was sixth at 126, but didn't qualify for state.
But, getting a couple of state qualifiers is what means the most.
“We went from Shayne Magda four years ago to sending two this year,” Tomaso said. “It’s what we need to do every year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.