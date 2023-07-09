ASHTABULA — After seven hours of basketball, the West Side Shootout ended with the Ducro Services team earning a comeback win.
Ceon Howell was named the most valuable player and said he has been on the winning team for five years. Ten teams participated in the tournament on Saturday.
The Ducro team also included a variety of former Ashtabula County basketball players, including Brandon Ford and Dominic Parsons of Lakeside, Michael McGovern of Grand Valley and Ty Rood of Edgewood, to name a few.
The Ducro team came from the winner’s bracket so WC Jam would have had to defeat the Ducro team twice to win the tournament. WC Jam jumped off to an early lead until the Ducro team started a comeback that ended with Parsons scoring the winning basket to secure a 25-22 victory.
Organizers toyed with the idea of stopping the tournament during a period of rain that made the court slippy for several games. The rain eventually slowed and the games were completed.
WC Jam beat Elite Services in the loser’s bracket final to earn a spot in the finals.
The tournament has been a big part of the summer season for hundreds of basketball players during the last 50 years. Many families organize their summer vacations around the tournament.
The event is usually connected to the July 4 weekend, but ended up being held later this year which some said affected participation. But 10 teams were pretty close to a normal turnout.
Mike and Bill Osborne organized the tournament. It also included a high school tournament with a women’s team playing when only one girls team came to play on Friday.
Mike Osborne gave James “Hawk” Holley, 69, a plaque to honor his years of playing. Holley said he has played most of the tournaments since its inception.
“I have been here from day one I am the last man standing,” he said after receiving the award. Holley said he enjoys seeing all of the families gather and participate, or watch, the event.
Rafael Cancel, an Ashtabula alumni, said he started playing in the tournament when he was 18 years old and is now 46. Cancel said he enjoys playing and also watching many of the young athletes he has helped coach in AAU basketball.
J.P. Ducro said his family business has sponsored a team in the event since it started and have had a dry spell.
“We will put [the traveling trophy] in the lobby. I think it has been 20 years [since his team won],” he said.
