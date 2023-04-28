Conneaut Spartans senior Sophia Householder will continue her softball career next year at Thiel College in Greenville, Pa.
“I’m pretty excited to be able to pursue this and to have the opportunity to,” Householder said.
Householder, 18, began playing softball at 9 years old, and at about age 14, she started to think that it may be a realistic goal to play in college.
At that point, she had two years of travel ball under her belt, playing for the Erie Frost and then from ages 13 through 16 with Ohio Energy. Now, she’s a member of the Ohio Valley Extreme travel team in the Youngstown area that plays winter, fall, and summer baseball.
Householder is one of the Spartans’ primary catchers this spring, but she can also play at third base and has experience in the outfield.
The 5-foot-4 inches tall hitter has belted two home runs, a couple of doubles, and a triple, so far this season and is hitting in the mid-to-high .300 range.
In late February, Householder visited Thiel College, an NCAA Division III school and later verbally committed to the Tomcats in mid-March. She made it official by signing her letter of intent on April 11.
“I really liked the coach a lot because she reminds me of like a mom, she’s super young and connects well with us,” Householder said. “I liked how it was a small school and I could feel more comfortable with my surroundings and it’s not that far from my house but it’s far enough.”
She was excited when learning the school puts up a dome in the winter on the football field for all the athletes to use meaning they don’t have to practice in a gym.
Tomcats coach Kelly Kirkpatrick will lead the program that Householder said will include seven players in this recruiting class.
Householder is currently undecided about what her major will be in college, rather she will go into school with an open mind to see what she likes or doesn’t like.
Householder said Spartans coach Lexi Zappitelli has played an important role in her development and serves as her hitting coach.
Zappitelli said Householder’s bat and position flexibility should help her find a spot in the Tomcats’ lineup.
“Defensively, she’s been taking charge back there [behind the plate],” Zappitelli said. “A couple of games we needed her at third base. She’s been the go-to girl for us.”
She is pleased to have a Spartan softball player who is able to continue her career in college.
“I was super excited when she announced that to me,” Zappitelli said. “Sophia is always a girl who plays all year round.”
Alissa Chadwick, who graduated from Conneaut in 2016, played for the University of Northwestern Ohio.
Zappitelli, who played softball at Conneaut and graduated in 2015 and also played four years in college at Youngstown State, said Householder is enjoying the benefits of all of her hard work.
“It’s so exciting for me to see this hard work pay off. I know as a player it can be stressful and as a player, it was weighing on her, especially last year,” Zappitelli said. “This year she is carefree and being herself. She has a clear mind.”
Householder also wanted to thank her travel ball coaches Chris Barress, who coached her with Ohio Energy pushing her from a young age and seeing her potential, along with Jerry McDonough, her Ohio Valley Extreme Coach who helped get her exposure to college coaches.
