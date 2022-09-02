ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Jefferson coach Brandon Hanna likes to refer to his skilled players by their numbers as much as he does their names.
Friday night against Edgewood the number was 4.
Grant Hitchcock wears that jersey number, and the Falcons quarterback put up simply eye-popping stats in a 56-14 win over Edgewood at Corlew Stadium.
Hitchcock tallied five touchdowns, 202 rushing yards, a 59-yard punt return and throwing another 60 yards in passing and one more score.
“If i asked him to, he would have kicked the extra points for us also,” Hanna said of Hitchcock’s performance.
Hitchcock said, “I knew coming in, we’d have to run it a little more. I didn’t think we’d run it that much though, but I was excited to get to run the ball. My teammates really helped me, all my receivers blocked great and the line did a great job.”
Jefferson scored on its first two possessions of the game. Luke Funtash capped a 63-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge across the goal line, then Hitchcock went in from the 3.
Edgewood scored on a 38-yard run by Christian Cunningham.
The Warriors defense then recovered a fumble at their own 2-yard line and appeared to be in position to seize the momentum.
Instead, the Falcons took over in a matter of minutes.
After the fumble, the Jefferson defense buried Seth Enos in the end zone for a safety. Then, the Falcons offense scored on their next two possessions to take command of the game.
Hitchcock rolled right, and pump faked to freeze the Edgewood defense. He tucked it under and ran 8 yards for another TD . One possession later, Hitchcock connected with Kaige Boczar for a 34-yard score.
It was the type of play Hanna had grown weary of watching the opposition do against his team. This season, it’s been the other way around.
“We’ve been one-sided for a few years now,” he said. “These guys are lining up, they’re firing off the ball, and they’re playing with an attitude.”
The Warriors scored a second time on a Tony Hall-to-Cunningham 6-yard pass play to close out the half, but Jefferson left no doubt with 27 second-half points.
Funtash and Hitchcock scored on runs of 15 and 14, respectively
Hitchcock ran 95 yards for a score, then returned a punt for a TD for the final outcome.
Edgewood coach Olajuwon Cooper knew exactly what his team was up against.
“Grant Hitchcock is not going to college to play quarterback, he’s a great athlete,” Cooper said in reference to Hitchcock’s running ability. “Our goal going into the game was to make them one-dimensional by stopping the run. But, we didn’t do that, so now you get to see a great athlete on display.”
The loss offset what was the Warriors best offensive output of the season.
Zek Lucas had 10 rushes for 47 yards and Hall threw for 157, including a touchdown. Anthony Hunt also emerged making nine catches for 79 yards.
Both teams will start conference play next week. Jefferson will travel to Girard for a Northeast 8 Conference matchup, while Edgweood hosts Orange in Chagrin Valley Conference action.
