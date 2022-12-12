HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Area swim teams got
an early season test on
Saturday during the Warrior Swim Invitational at SPIRE Institute.
Local high schools, many of whom practice at SPIRE Institute, competed with a variety of teams throughout Northeastern Ohio on Saturday.
Many teams participated in the Hilltopper invitational on December 3, but were happy to get another meet in at the world class swimming facility.
“I’ve got some solid seniors and juniors and a few new freshmen,” said Madison head boys and girls coach Chris Elliott.
Conneait girls and boys coach Josh Morrison added, “We have a big team this year. We have 18 swimmers.”
A few swimmers from
last year’s squad got to work seeking new teammates.
“We had a whole bunch of kids recruited from the band,” Morrison said.
Morrison said he hopes to train, teach and help the new kids improve.
Pymatuning Valley head boys and girls oach Scott Keller said his team is down slightly in numbers and battling sickness at the start of the season.
During the Hilltopper Invitational there were a lot of good performances, Keller said.
“As a team we set a lot of PRs [personal records] and school records,”he said.
Lakeside head boys and girls coach Maureen Surbella said her numbers are down slightly, but the Dragons still have 25 boys and girls swimming.
There is a lot of experience coming back for the girls team, but the boys are learning on the fly.
Surbella said Mary Grace Miklacic and Stellaluna Madrigal are key performers his year.
Geneva head boys and girls coach Julie Mirabell said she has a young team again but there are six of eight district qualifiers returning for the Eagles.
Nathan Reigle was one of those district qualifiers is back as a sophomore and looks to improve on his performance that ended last year just short of qualifying for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state swim meet in Canton.
Edgewood head boys and girls coach Gretchen Hill said she is excited that there are are 11 swimmers, up from last year, competing for the Warriors.
Hill’s son Tyler is a sophomore and had a lot of success last year in the long freestyle swimming events.
Hill said Julianna Gregory and Chelsea Caruso are names to watch this season.
“My new kids are really swimming well,” she said.
Jefferson boys and girls head coach Steve Hanek said he has reduced numbers this year, but has seen growth in the junior high program.
“I have an uptick,” he said.
Hanek’s daughter, Isabella, has qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state swim meet for two years in a row.
He said they are working on a variety of events and will decide end of year strategy later.
