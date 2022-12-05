After a long arduous season, area football players and coaches were honored for their hard work and sacrifice on Sunday evening during the Ashtabula County Touchdown Club 53rd Annual Awards Dinner at Andrus Party Center.
Grand Valley’s Nathan Boiarski received the Nick Deligianis Courageous Sports Award for $500 after he had a leg injury, in the fall of 2021, which needed pins to put back together. He broke his tibia and fibia ,but came back months later to play basketball..
“In the early stages of his recovery Nathan Boarski didn’t know if he would ever play football again,” said award presenter Mark Andrews. After an amazing recovery, Boiarski played basketball by January of 2022 and eventually decided to just kick for the football team.
As his confidence improved, he decided to play full time and ended up fourth in passing in school history, was a defensive stalwart and a threat to run at all times. Boiarski also earned the Warren G. Andrews Memorial Scholarship and $1,500.
Jefferson’s Grant Hitchcock needed a lot of help to take his awards home after being acknowledged as Star Beacon Ashtabula County Player of the Year and the winner of the prestigious Robert. L. Wiese Award.
The Wiese Award includes a $2,000 scholarship and is chosen by an out-of- county committee that takes into account athletic achievement, scholarship and community service.
Lakeside’s Malachi Donahue walked away with the East Ashtabula Educational Assistance Corportation Scholarship for his athletic achievement, scholarship and his work at the school and in the community. That scholarship was for $1,500.
The Robert M. Herpy Memorial Scholarship for $1,000 was presented to Geneva lineman John Haeseler. Herpy was the head football coach at Geneva for more than 25 years before his death in 1996.
Conneaut’s Zack Rice received the $1,000 John D. Buskirk Memorial Scholarship for his all around performance in athletics, the classroom and community as well.
Buskirk was a graduate of St. John High School. He returned as the head football coach at his alma mater and at Harvey before losing his life to leukemia at a young age.
Susan Stocker, Buskirk’s mother in law, presented the award.
“John was a super person...What makes me sad is the young people who didn’t get to know him as a coach,” she said.
The Ashtabula County Touchdown Club also awarded three $500 scholarships to Ty Vencill of Edgewood, Matthew Miller of Saint John and Kamron Cargill of Pymatuning Valley.
The 440 and goal awards included the Sean Allgood Outstanding Defensive Player was won by Wade Woodworth of Jefferson, the Matt Hatchette Offensive Player of the Year presented to Edgewood quarterback Tony Hall and the Jarod Bunch Outstanding Player of the Year went to Hitchcock.
Allgood was a star at Ashtabula High School in the 1980s, Hatchette played for Jefferson before Langston University and eventually a career as a receiver in the National Football League.
Bunch was also a star in the 1980s and went on to be a running back for the University of Michigan and for the Super Bowl winning New York Giants.
The Outstanding College Player Award, presented by Gazette Newspapers, was won for the second straight year by Jefferson High School graduate Jeremiah Knight who just completed his college career at University of Louisiana Monroe.
