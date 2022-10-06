SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — When was the last time the words conference champs and Saint John were mentioned in the same sentence?
No one at the Heralds gymnasium on Thursday night was even sure.
“It was probably before any of these girls were even born,” Saint John volleyball coach Sarah Howe said.
People can say it now, though.
After several years of playing as an independent, the Heralds put the wraps on a perfect season in Northeast Athletic Conference play, defeating Badger 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 at Saint John School.
The Heralds finished 16-0 in NAC play and are 17-1 overall. The Braves dropped to 14-2, their only losses to Saint John.
“I think we had expectations to go far this season.” Saint John senior Giana DeCato said. “We knew we had a really good team from the start and we had a lot of good freshmen come up with a lot of leadership.”
But to go 16-0?
“I don’t think we expected it, but at the same time I think we knew we could do it,” DeCato said.
The coach also knew it.
“Absolutely,” Howe said. “I knew exactly what I had on the floor and we built for it last year. They had a goal coming in and it’s been a long time since we’ve even been in a league.
“They have bought into our system and they have fun together and you can see that on the court. The chemistry is really there.”
The chemistry is there and so is the composure.
Many of the players have been together well before they reached high school.
When Badger had a scoring run, or the Heralds would have a couple of miscues, that trust and confidence they had each other always come through.
“That’s probably the biggest part of our game,” Saint John senior Eva Oster said. “We’re able to work together better if we are all happy the entire team. Being able to pick ourselves up after giving up a little run is great.”
The Braves made a run in the first set, cutting a 20-13 deficit down to 20-17, before a miscommunication cost them a side-out.
Saint John responded with a powerful kill by Gabbie Johnston, then a perfectly placed touch volley by Lizzie Ducro to a vacated spot on the floor to wrap up the set.
Badger had a 7-0 run in the second set to grab a 10-8 lead. The Heralds, however, answered right back with a 8-0 run and were pretty much never threatened again.
“That’s a huge part of our success,” Howe said of her team’s resilience. “They know once that point is done, the next point is in front of them. They don’t hold onto things that happened in the past, only what lies ahead.”
The conference championship is obviously most special to the seniors, but the underclassmen have been a huge part of the success as well.
“It’s an honor to be able to play with such a good team,” said Ducro, a sophomore. “Going to such a small school, we all know each other and it really helps us on and off the court.”
Johnston and DeCato were the leaders in kills with 17 and 11, respectively. Johnston also had 11 serving points. Ducro led in assists with 35, while Harley Shellenberger had 20 digs.
With the NAC wrapped up, the Heralds will take on three county opponents to finish the regular season. They’ll face Conneaut Saturday, before a rematch with Edgewood, the only team to beat them this season, and closing it out against Jefferson.
“We have three tough matches ahead of us, but I think those are games that are going to really prepare us for the postseason.” Howe said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.