Staff Report
For a second straight season, the Saint John Heralds baseball team has advanced to the district tournament.
On Thursday, the Heralds went down to Wellsville for a Division IV sectional final game, and brought back an 18-5 win.
Saint John, which is 16-4 overall and on a nine-game winning streak, is scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the first district semifinal contest at Bob Cene Park in Struthers.
The Heralds, as the eighth seed, will battle No. 1 Hartville Lake Center Christian. Lake Center Christian defeated Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 12-0 for a sectional crown.
The second district semifinal contest pits No. 3 Mathews vs. No. 4 McDonald. The winners will return to Struthers at 5 p.m. on May 25 for the district final.
Saint John jumped out to a 6-1 lead against No. 7 seed Wellsville.
“We were a little nervous with the two-hour trip, but we kept going,” said Heralds coach Alvin Rodriguez, whose team reached the district semifinal a year ago at Fairport Harbor.
The hosts, though, tallied four runs in the bottom of the third and cut the deficit to 6-5.
But the Heralds struck for four runs in the top of the fourth, one in the fifth and seven in the seventh for the decisive win.
“We kept reminding them that this is a good team,” Rodriguez said. “We just stayed focused. The guys stepped up in a big way and answered back.”
Matt Miller led Saint John’s 17-hit attack with four. Tom Miller had three hits, while Will Anderson, Anthony Severino, Ryan Williams and Ezra Campbell added two each.
Tom Miller posted five RBIs, Williams notched three and Severino, Bryson Vennetti and Jesus Hernandez contributed two apiece. Williams belted a home run. Severino smacked a pair of doubles, while Aaron Wychock and Hernandez chipped in with one apiece.
Anderson earned the pitching win. He went five innings and allowed 10 hits and three earned runs with 11 strikeouts. Williams pitched the final two innings and didn’t give up a hit, run or walk and fanned six batters.
Rodriguez is looking forward to going against Lake Center Christian on Tuesday.
“We’re excited to play those kinds of teams,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re prepared and ready to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.