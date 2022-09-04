Staff Report
The Saint John football team has faced its share of challenges in recent years.
After making the Division VII, Region 25 playoffs in 2018, the Heralds played as an 8-man team the next year.
Saint John has been back at 11-man football the last two years, earning just one win during that time frame.
The Heralds have been plagued by low numbers and inexperience.
But Saint John continues to press on.
On Friday, after not scoring a single point in their opening two games, the Heralds erupted for 40 points in a 40-6 win at Sebring.
It was Saint John’s first win since October 2020, a 41-12 decision over Chalker.
“This team is making tremendous progress,” Heralds coach Bob Dlwgosh said. “I’m just happy that we got a long overdue victory for our school.”
Sophomore quarterback Vin Narducci threw three first-quarter touchdowns to give the Heralds a 20-0 first-quarter lead, but it was a team win.
The Heralds had a balanced attack with 190 yards rushing and 169 passing.
“The kids have worked so hard for this and they deserve it,” Dlwgosh said. “We are real proud of the senior leadership we’ve been getting since we started in the summer and it was visible this whole week of preparation and in the game [Friday night.].”
Saint John will go for their second win on Saturday night, hosting Windham at Spire.
SPARTANS, EAGLES WIN AGAIN
Conneaut and Geneva have taken similar paths to 2-1 marks.
The Spartans fell to Edgewood 15-14 in the opener, before gaining a 20-17 overtime win over Berlin Center Western Reserve in Week 2.
On Friday, Conneaut picked up a resounding 38-0 win over Columbiana.
The Spartans used a strong running game, gaining 277 yards on the ground.
Zack Rice led the way with 148 yards, while Max Gleason checked in with 82.
“It feels good when the O-Line controls the line of scrimmage against a well-coached team,” Spartans coach Rocco Dobran said. “It was nice in the fact that the players are gaining confidence as the season progresses.”
Wyatt Payne’s 90-yard interception didn’t hurt either.
After three straight road games to start the season, Conneaut is home for the next three, starting Friday vs. Corry (Pa.).
The fourth week usually spells conference games, but the Spartans are playing an independent schedule.
Speaking of running the football, the Eagles had success on the ground in a 27-6 win over New Middletown Springfield. Geneva had 270 yards rushing, paced by Luke Smith’s 93.
“Springfield is a quality program that has had a lot of success,” Geneva coach Don Shymske said. “We knew we had to play a fundamentally sound game to win. We moved the ball well on offense and played solid defense.”
Giovanni Rice also returned a 30-yard interception for a TD to give the Eagles a 14-0 advantage.
Kicker Owen Pfeifer also connected on a pair of field goals.
Geneva led 17-0 after the first quarter.
The Eagles fell to Madison 13-7 in the opener, before downing Struthers 42-20 in Week 2.
Geneva is scheduled to host 3-0 Lakeside on Friday in their Chagrin Valley Conference opener.
MORE ON HITCHCOCK
As if having five touchdowns and over 300 all-purpose yards does not say enough about the night Grant Hitchcock had in the Falcons 56-14 win over Edgewood, coach Brandon Hanna was not shy to add on.
“He is just a special kid,” the coach said. “He is an all-around kid, all-around athlete, high character, high GPA. He’s a kid that I hope my son grows up with on and off the field. I’m extremely proud of him.”
Lost in Hitchcock’s incredible performance was the strong running of Luke Funtash, who went for 159 yards on 22 carries.
COOPER’S VISION
On the other sideline, Warriors coach Olajuwon Cooper reminded his players of Jefferson’s record just a
few years ago compared to the team they are now.
His vision is to build Edgewood into a consistent program, but he knows that doesn’t happen overnight.
The coach calls himself the “ultimate competitor,” but at the same time he’s realistic about expectations and the time required to turn a program into a consistent winner.
“It’s a process,” Cooper said. “They have been 13 seniors over there working on this for three, four years. For us, this is year No. 1 [last year Cooper was
interim coach]. We understand what the weight room, coming
together and loving each other can do for you.”
