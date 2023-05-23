STRUTHERS — Wild games weren’t unusual for the Saint John School baseball team this season.
Tuesday, the eight-seeded Heralds played in another one, falling 8-7 in eight innings to top-seeded Hartville Lake Center Christian in a Division IV district semifinal game at Bob Cene Park.
“We took Grand Valley to the bottom of the 11th inning and [Anthony Severino] hit a two-run, walk-off home run,” senior Matt Miller said. “We’re pretty experienced in these type of games, but we just couldn’t come through with it today.”
The Heralds (16-5) led 3-0 in the top of the first inning and 7-5 going into the bottom of the seventh.
The Tigers’ Luke Heckert scored from third base after an errant throw to second to force the extra inning.
Tigers reliever Dylan Maninga retired the Heralds in order in the eighth inning.
Then, Wyatt Fether reached base on a dropped flyball to lead off the Tigers’ final at-bat. Freshman Nathan Bryant then hit a line shot to left-center field to score Fether with the winning run.
“I felt we did great,” Miller said of the season. “16-5 — a big step up from last season.”
Miller, who will attend Kent State University this fall and play summer ball for fun, credited offseason preparations for the improvement.
“The whole team was just putting in the work the whole offseason,” Miller said. “Everyone was just grinding.”
Saint John scored three times in the top of the first inning, helped by three errors.
After Will Anderson walked, Severino reached base on a dropped flyball by right fielder Chance Klingenhofer.
Ryan Williams scored Anderson on a groundout. Severino scored on an errant throw to third base. Aaron Wychock walked and scored on a dropped flyball by centerfielder Matt Warder.
In the third inning, Williams singled then scored on Miler’s two-out single for a 4-2 lead.
The Tigers tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning.
Miller, the Heralds’ lone senior, broke the tie with his fifth-inning double near the left-field line that scored Wychock.
“I saw [left fielder Heckert] playing over the the 385 sign and I just wanted to put it in the gap,” he said. “First pitch, high fastball and I just took it to that gap. It felt great.”
He scored for a 6-4 lead on Tigers’ throwing error.
Williams scored the Heralds’ seventh run in the sixth inning on a bases-loaded bloop single by Tom Miller to shallow right field.
It wasn’t enough, however. A throwing error to second base helped the Tigers rally by scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 7-7 tie.
The Tigers committed four errors while the Heralds made seven.
“The season was magical, even when we were down pitching,” Wychock said. “We got far, it [stings] that we couldn’t get further.
“We came out there and gave it our all. It was a great game, we hit really [well] ... just two errors away from winning. That’s the beautiful thing about baseball — you don’t know where the ball is going to end up. Hitting was phenomenal today.”
