St. John and Jefferson will have representation in next week’s Division II district boys tennis tournament.
The Heralds doubles team of Andy Grippi and Jimmy Severino and Falcons single player Jensen Yarosh all advanced based on Wednesday’s results from Solon.
After a loss to a Hawken duo, Grippi and Severino are scheduled to play a Gilmour Academy duo for third place today.
“They played well,” St. John coach Todd Nassief said of his doubles team. “Moved well and played as a team. Hopefully, it will carry over [tomorrow].”
Today’s matches will determine district seeding.
Yarosh recorded wins of 6-1, 6-3 over Hawken’s Ryan Levine; 6-1, 6-3 over Perry’s John Jablonski and 6-1, 6-4 over Geneva’s Isaac Riddell.
Yarosh is slated to go against Perry’s Allan Morris today. The winner of that match plays for the first seed and the loser goes for third.
“Jensen has increased his competitive levels at a tremendous rate these past few weeks,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “[Last night], he beat Poland’s No. 1 [Camen D’ Alesio] to seal the conference championship and [this morning] he opened with a big win against a solid player from Hawken. We couldn’t be more proud of his work ethic and desire to win.”
The Division II district tournament is scheduled for May 20 and 21 at Springside Athletic Club in Akron.
Division I
One singles player and two doubles teams from Lakeside and one doubles team from Madison won sectional matches before falling in the quarterfinals at Solon.
For the Dragons, Joey Varckette defeated Kenston’s Walker Glime 6-0, 6-1, then dropped a 7-5, 6-4 decision to Mentor’s Elliot Miller at singles in the third round.
Lakeside’s duo of Ty Hamilton and Matthew Surbella opened with a 6-4, 6-3 win over North’s Josh Dill and Ryan Bechtel, before losing to Solon’s doubles team of Tyler Pollock and Nicholas Alamir 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Pollock and Alamir are the fourth seed.
Meanwhile, the Dragons’ tandem of Andrew McKee and Sergio Lozano beat South’s Liam Foss and Sea’mus Garry 6-2. 6-3.
But in second round, McKee and Lozano fell to Solon’s Zach Krantz and Eric Liao 6-0, 6-0. Krantz and Liao are the second seed.
Madison’s doubles team of Brandon’s Fisher and Armaan Chima posted a 6-4, 6-0 win over Warren G. Harding’s Connor Leecue and Dustin Letourneau in the second round, then dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Krantz and Liao in the third.
