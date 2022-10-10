Staff Report
County teams and Madison found out their postseason sectional competition in volleyball and boys and girls soccer as the tournament draw took place on Sunday.
In volleyball, Saint John earned the first seed at the Division IV Brooklyn sectional-district site.
The Heralds are scheduled to host No. 12 Cornerstone Christian in a first-round match at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will take on No. 8 Lake Ridge Academy on Oct. 22.
Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley are in DIII.
The Mustangs are at the 24th seed in the GV sectional-district, while the Lakers check in 20th at Medina.
GV is slated to play at No. 4 Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
PV is scheduled to host No. 21 Ravenna Southeast at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
In DII, Edgewood is at the Jefferson site. The Warriors are at seeded 13th, and will go to No. 11 Youngstown Ursuline at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Jefferson. Geneva and Conneaut are at the DII Streetsboro site.
The Falcons, as the fifth seed, will await the Conneaut-Alliance winner in a sectional final at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.
The No. 15 Eagles are slated to play either No. 6 West Branch or No. 19 Salem in a sectional final at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.
The Spartans are scheduled to host Alliance in a first-round matchup at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.
In DI, Lakeside and Madison are at the Hudson and Mentor sites, respectively.
The No. 10 Dragons are slated to host No. 28 Canton McKinley at 6 p.m. Oct. 19.
The Blue Streaks, as the 31st seed, are scheduled to play at No. 18 Massillon Perry at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeside and Madison are competing in DI; Edgewood, Jefferson, Geneva and Conneaut in DII and GV and PV in in DIII for the postseason tournament.
Competing in the Cleveland 3 sectional-district, the Dragons, as the 31st seed, head to No. 7 Warren Howland at 6 p.m. Saturday for an opening-round match.
The Blue Steaks are in the same sectional-district. As the 21st seed, Madison is at No. 19 Fitch at 1 p.m. on Saturday to start the tournament.
In DII, Conneaut is scheduled to host Geneva at 2 p.m. in a first-round match. The Spartans are the 14th seed, while the Eagles check in 16th.
Edgewood, the 19th seed, goes to No. 10 Streetsboro at 2 p.m. Saturday for a first-round match.
As the 22nd seed, Jefferson has a first-round bye. They’ll take on the Canfield (No. 3)-Ravenna (No. 20) winner at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 in a sectional final.
The Spartans, Eagles, Warriors and Falcons are all in the Akron 1 sectional-district.
PV and GV are at the DIII Akron 2 sectional-district.
The Lakers, as the sixth seed, have a first-round bye.
They will play the Brookfield (No. 14)-Cardinal Mooney (No. 15) winner at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 in a sectional final.
The Mustangs, as an 11 seed, open the postseason tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday at home vs. No. 16 Garfield.
BOYS SOCCER
In DI, Lakeside is at the Cleveland 2 sectional-district.
The Dragons, as the 28th seed, are at No. 26 Aurora to start the postseason at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Madison, Geneva, Edgewood and Jefferson are each competing in DII.
The Blue Streaks and Eagles are scheduled to play each other at 6 p.m. Monday at Geneva.
The Eagles are the 16th seed, while the Blue Streaks are 20th in the Akron 2 sectional-district.
The Warriors are also in the Akron 2 sectional-district, and scheduled to open postseason play at 6 p.m. Monday at No. 12 Girard.
Edgewood is the 21st seed.
The Falcons, who are the Akron 1 sectional-district site, are scheduled to host No. 19 Lakeview at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Jefferson is the 17th seed.
In DIII, Conneaut and GV are at the Niles 1 sectional-district, while PV is at Niles 2.
At 5 p.m. on Monday, No. 22 Conneaut is slated to play at No. 21 Brookfield in a first-round game.
The Mustangs, as
the 14th seed, are scheduled to host
No. 19 Youngstown Liberty at 6 p.m. on Monday.
The Lakers, who are the 18th seed, open the tournament at No. 17 Bristol at 5 p.m. on Monday.
