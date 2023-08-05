CONNEAUT — The girls tennis season started the season on Friday morning as the Saint John Heralds visited the Conneaut Spartans.
The Heralds won four courts 6-0 6-0 in other four matches and the other by a 6-2, 6-1 count at second doubles on the SPARC courts adjacent to the football stadium.
The first day of allowable matches saw the re-loading Heralds face off against a young Spartan team.
“It is the roll of the dice every summer [as far as commitment to attend summer open court],” Conneaut coach Doug Hedrick said.
He added Conneaut lost a lot of seniors last year and many of the new players are underclassmen.
Hedrick said he has eight players, when everyone is there.
“These girls are young,” he said of his squad which consists of four sophomores and two juniors as well as a senior. “The upperclassmen have
to step up and show leadership. I look for them to help
guide.”
Hedrick said he is looking forward to being in the Chagrin Valley Conference.
“We are an Ohio team we should be in an Ohio league,” Hedrick said.
Conneaut is in the Valley Division with Edgewood, Geneva, Harvey, Lakeside, Madison and Jefferson.
Hedrick said he hopes to build some rivalries and reinstitute others.
Saint John is also a young team with only two seniors on the squad, head coach Todd Nassief said.
“We are pretty strong at one and two or actually 1 and 1A. They are both hard workers,” Nassief said of senior Alyssa Cevera and sophomore Mickey Zheng.
Nassief said he doesn’t have any specific seasonal goals.
“We don’t really set goals,” he said. “We try and get better that day.”
Saint John plays a touch schedule that includes larger schools such as Mayfield, Kenston, Perry and Chagrin Falls.
“We will get them ready for sectionals,” Nassief said.
Nassief believes in keeping the atmosphere light.
“We try to have as much fun as we can,” he said.
In Friday’s matches Zheng defeated Ticey Carr in first singles
and Cevera downed Abby Brecht at second singles.
At third singles, Grace DiSalvatore beat Hope Gleason.
In the first doubles match, Christina Bellios and Maggie Hoza defeated Diana Rishey and Samantha Fees.
The second doubles match saw Terry Furlow and Joslyn Petro defeat Sam Jones and RaeAnne Kenney.
